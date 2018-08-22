After a frustrating 2017 season that saw the Jefferson High football team finish the season with an 0-9 record, despite being close in several contests, the Lions are ready for a fresh start in 2018.
A notable difference for Jefferson this season is a drop in OSAA classification as the Lions moved from 3A down to 2A. Coach Calvin Griggs, who’s entering his third season as the Lions’ head man, feels that the drop in classification is extremely beneficial to his team in terms of balancing the playing field and providing an opportunity to compete for championships.
“It’s going to help us being in 2A (from an enrollment standpoint),” Griggs said. “We hung with a lot of teams in 3A but didn’t have the numbers to hold up for a whole game. Dropping down to 2A, we feel like we’re right there. We are a championship-caliber team.”
The Lions figure to have an experience advantage on the field this season as they return all of their key positional talent from 2017.
“This is going to be a very exciting year for us,” Griggs said. “We have a lot of upperclassmen, and key players are back. We’re really solid skill wise.”
The Lions are poised to return the heart of their offensive lineup in tight end Jayden Erikson (2017 all-PacWest), quarterback Luke McGivney, running back Skylar Williams (3rd in PacWest in rushing yards in 2017) and receiver Isaac Deleon (all-PacWest 2017).
Defensively, Jefferson hopes to have a much improved unit in 2018 as the Lions have added some new wrinkles to their scheme to maximize their personnel in addition to bringing back some key playmakers.
“Our defensive coordinator has added some new fronts which allowed us to utilize our speed,” Griggs said. “(Safety) Tanner Adevai, who was an all-conference player for us last season is going to be a big time player. We expect him to step up and do some great things.”
In addition to Adevai, Griggs has high expectations for inside linebacker Cody Adams (second in PacWest tackles in 2017) and defensive tackle Ben Shown.
“With those guys leading the way, we have a great opportunity to make some stops and create opportunities for our offense,” Griggs said.
With a jamboree against Willamina scheduled for Friday, Jefferson fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see their team in action. The Lions have adopted a new motto in Griggs’ third season, and they’re hoping it leads to success on the field.
“We’re going to measure success with hard work,” Griggs said. “Our motto this year is 'Rise Above.' Rise above all the expectations, good or bad, and with hard work and discipline we’re going to go out and play with an identity that this is Jefferson football. We have all the right tools and all the right pieces of the puzzle and everything fits perfectly. Now it’s up to us to go out and have some fun and make a deep run in the playoffs.”