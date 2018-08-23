After making it to the quarterfinals last season, the Eagles will be looking to go further this year.
After winning a 3A state championship in 2016, the Harrisburg High football team finished 2017 with a 5-6 record and a berth in the quarterfinal round.
As their 2018 season gets underway, the Eagles will look to rebound from their postseason loss and continue their conquest back to the playoffs.
Harrisburg, which showcased an impressive offense last season, figures to have another good season on offense with the return of Mountain Valley Conference offensive back of the year Gabe Knox, a junior running back. The Eagles averaged nearly 30 points per game last season and will be looking to duplicate those results this season.
The Eagles also bring back senior quarterback Dax Bennett who also doubles as a linebacker. Head coach Edmund Rivera, who’s entering his second season, has high expectations for his senior — who he calls an example for the team.
“He’s looking very good talent wise, athletically, and is a leader,” Rivera said of Bennett. “He’s done a great job of modeling behavior as well as intensity and starting to be a vocal leader.”
One of the question marks for Harrisburg is depth, which is a luxury that the Eagles don’t have. Despite having a strong nucleus of juniors and seniors, Rivera didn’t get the freshman turnout that we would have liked and has only three sophomores.
“It’s a numbers game at this level (3A) and those below us in classification,” Rivera said. “We’re working hard and staying strong in the weight room. We know that we’re not tapping out because there aren’t any subs, so that’s the mindset this year. We’re real excited about our season.”
With their jamboree against Monroe scheduled for Friday, Rivera is excited to see what his team can do right away given that they haven’t had the depth behind their upperclassmen to run much live 11-on-11 work in practices.
“It’s been good,” Rivera said about his teams’ work in fall camp. “We’ve installed quite a bit on offense, and defensively we’ve installed everything we want and now it’s about working on those fine-tuning things. Things are going well for us right now and we’re excited about the jamboree to get a chance to hit someone else and go full speed.”
While it’s still early, Rivera feels confident about his team and believes that the Eagles have what it takes to reach their goal of making it back to the playoffs.
“The expectation is that we want to get back to the quarterfinals again,” Rivera said. “We were on the verge of doing something special last year, but we were one or two players away health wise. Barring injuries, I can see ourselves back at the quarterfinals. That’s our goal.”