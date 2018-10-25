“I love football more than a whole lot of things in this world. There’s not a whole lot above it. I just love the team atmosphere. This is my family away from home.”
Hayden Huzefka says his motivation to get back to the football field after a serious knee injury was more about his West Albany High teammates than his own personal desires.
Huzefka, a senior offensive tackle, made it back to playing field four weeks ago, a stretch of 13 games spent on the sidelines dating back to the injury early in the 2017 season.
He’s returned as part of a group of offensive linemen that had no starting experience entering the season and collectively little varsity time.
Together they’ve helped the Bulldogs (8-0, 8-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) to an undefeated season entering Friday night’s regular-season finale against visiting Silverton (7-1, 7-1).
“That’s the engine of your football team, is the offensive and defensive line,” West coach Brian Mehl said. “We like some of our offensive weapons, and we can’t get the ball to those guys unless those guys (up front) play collectively well as a group.”
Huzefka (listed at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds) and junior Darius Braithwaite (6-1, 245) at the tackle positions, juniors Bradley Layton (5-11, 225) and Osten Pham (5-11, 250) at guards and junior Cole Norlander (5-9, 215) at center have been starters when healthy since Huzefka’s return in late September.
Junior Isaiah Fernandez (6-0, 225) sophomore Hunter Hampl (5-6, 220) and senior Keandre Yglesias (6-0, 185) have also been in the rotation.
Mehl said Huzefka’s knee is finally healthy enough to allow him to play an entire game.
“He’s a big part in what we do in solidifying that right side for us,” the coach said. “Darius has all the potential in the world of being a great offensive lineman. Cole, our center, has really improved his play the last three or four weeks.”
Mehl said it’s the size of this year’s players that have allowed the Bulldogs to return to the power running game that has made the program successful in the past.
The past two years, West tried to hide its lack of size and depth while competing at the 6A level.
“It got to the point against those Salem schools, over the course of a season or over the course of a long game against good opponents, they just wore us down,” Mehl said.
The game is controlled at the line of scrimmage. Mehl said his team’s defensive line is doing that for the most part, as opponents are averaging fewer than eight points per game. The offensive line is playing well but must take another step to allow the Bulldogs to be explosive more consistently, the coach added.
“It’s not going to happen overnight,” Mehl said. “They’ve given us an opportunity to win every single game. It’s been good enough, but we’re going to keep pushing on them to get better as well.”
Norlander said the offensive line unit, which spent most of its time on junior varsity last fall, was mentally ready. Just as they were last year if their names were called up to varsity.
“I think we’ve really matured as a group together,” said Norlander, who played some varsity time in 2017. “We’ve been playing together for a while, so we all kind of meshed really well together and learned as a group.”
Making the transition was a big step up, but the players have proven they were ready for the most part. Norlander said he has been surprised by what his unit has accomplished because everyone in the group knew what they were capable of doing.
Individually, Norlander said he was prepared for what was next.
“I’m always seeking a challenge everywhere I go,” he said. “I always like a good opportunity to step up, go to the best you can and grind it out all the way through.”
Norlander said a big plus has been the addition of 2018 West graduate Brody Johannesen to the coaching staff. Norlander said Johannesen can related well to the players and has been teaching and guiding his former teammates well.
Huzefka said he missed playing with Johannesen, his friend, in 2017 and is glad to have him back.
Huzefka was limited in what he could do early in the season. He saw the offensive line unit struggled to gel but also saw potential.
He says the early days were “shaky” and “I didn’t know if it was going to be a bust or if it was going to be amazing.”
Mehl said the questions were how quickly the new varsity players could adjust to the next level and how confident they would be performing there.
The Bulldogs showed their depth and progress as a unit when Braithwaite and Fernandez went down went down with injuries earlier in the season.
Huzefka said he was pleased to see others come forward and perform well.
“I have watched the growth over last year … it’s been a whole year growth of them becoming a unit. We weren’t last year because none of them were really playing,” Huzefka said. “We’ve really grown into that unit and I think we’ve progressed every game of the season. We’ve taken a new step, taking on a new challenge and we definitely have a challenge this week.”
West is ranked fourth and Silverton fifth in this week’s 5A coaches poll.
The Bulldogs have had two straight low-scoring games, putting up a combined 35 points, after averaging 36 points the previous four contests.
The Foxes’ only loss came two weeks ago against Crescent Valley. Silverton played without starting quarterback Levi Nielsen, who has since returned, and with running back Hayden Roth in his first game back after sitting out multiple weeks with an injury.