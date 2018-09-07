One team came away happy with a solid defensive effort that slowed down an offense filled with potential sparks.
The other left the field disappointed in a lack of execution and too many missed opportunities deep in the opponents’ territory.
Cassius McGinty’s 27-yard fumble return for a touchdown Friday night highlighted West Albany’s 20-7 home win against Crescent Valley at Memorial Stadium.
The Raiders (1-1) had three turnovers in each half. The Bulldogs (2-0) held CV scoreless in the first half despite four possessions inside the 20, three of those at the West 6 or closer.
It was a game matching two teams expected to challenge for the Mid-Willamette Conference football title, but the Bulldogs were determined not to make too much of it, win or loss, knowing it was only the second week of the season.
“We knew this is a big game, but we knew this is just one out of the nine games we’ve got to play,” said McGinty, a senior running back and defensive back whose return for a score late in the second half made it 20-0.
“We’re just going to go into every week with the same approach. We’re just going to go out and see what we have. It worked this week, so now we’re looking for Central.”
The Raiders were fifth in this week’s OSAA 5A coaches poll and the Bulldogs seventh.
CV was still in the game deep into the second half as its own defense was making plays to move the momentum.
West was unable to take advantage of a Tanner Curr interception of Raider quarterback Sawyer Cleveland, turning the ball over on downs at the CV 24.
A 36-yard pass from Cleveland to Walker Riney, an 11-yard scamper by Cleveland and 13 more on the ground from Omar Speights got the Raiders down the field in a hurry. Riney finished with three catches for 155 yards.
Trevor Adams then ran the ball four times in the next plays, covering 18 yards and finishing the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to get his team within two scores in the final minute of the third quarter.
CV kept the momentum when Wela Wa’a recovered a short kickoff in front of the Raiders bench.
But the visitors couldn’t capitalize.
Cleveland fumbled the ball on a running play at the West 25. CV got two more drives after defensive stops, but those possessions ended with a turnover on downs and an interception.
The Bulldogs pounded the ball on three different drives in the fourth, with the ball in the hands of Porter Phillips, who finished with 92 yards rushing on 19 carries.
“My hat’s off to West Albany. They’re a tough football team. They’re physical just like we are. The score indicates the game. We turned the ball over way too many times,” Raiders coach Scott Sanders said. “That’s on me as a coach. I just told the kids, we practiced exactly how we played tonight. That’s my fault for letting them get away with it in practice and not being my typical hardass.”
Coupled with a shutout of McKay, the Bulldogs have allowed just seven points through two games.
For the most part, the West defense kept Speights, who has committed to play at Oregon State, bottled up in the running game. He rushed for 54 yards on 19 carries. Speights did haul in a second-half interception of West quarterback Carson Van Dyke.
Cleveland was 10-for-22 passing for 207 yards with interceptions by West’s Tanner Curr and Brandon Dowell.
“We have some good ball players over there. We have a good coaching staff,” Bulldogs coach Brian Mehl said. “I knew we had the makings of having a strong defense before this year started, and they’re playing good football.”
McGinty said his recovery of Speights’ second-quarter fumble was set up by a teammate.
“Porter Phillips stripped the ball, it fell in my lap,” he said. “Just the one bounce off the turf, right into me, and I ran it in for a touchdown.”
McGinty scored on a 5-yard touchdown run on his team’s second possession. That was set up by a Raiders muffed punt and recovery by Dowell that put the ball at the CV 39.
Westberg caught a 25-yarder from Van Dyke on first down and McGinty scored three plays later.
Van Dyke was 4-for-12 passing for 114 yards with the one pick.
He found Myles Westberg behind the CV defense for a 90-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Sanders didn’t question his players’ effort, but rather the execution.
“It was almost dang near lackadaisical,” the coach said. “It was frustrating to watch … they’re 16, 17 years old. But it’s a good learning lesson, not only here but in life that you have to hard every time, every play.”