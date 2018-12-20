It’s been a special two days for Crescent Valley High senior Kaimana “Bubba” Wa’a.
On Wednesday, Wa’a signed a national letter of intent to play football at Hawaii next season, then on Thursday he was named to the 5A all-state football first team as both an offensive and defensive lineman.
The all-state teams are voted on by the coaches and compiled by The Oregonian newspaper.
Lebanon senior Corbin Anderson was named a first-team defensive lineman and was in the running for defensive player of the year, which was to be released later.
Anderson also received honorable mention as an offensive lineman
South Albany senior Ozzie Ramirez was named to the first team as a kicker and second-team as a punter.
Crescent Valley senior Cam Sanders was named the first-team punter and also received honorable mention as a running back.
West Albany senior Cassius McGinty made the first team as a defensive back while senior wide receiver Myles Westberg, senior defensive lineman Kyle Hutson, senior linebacker Drew Toland and junior defensive back Porter Phillips were all named to the second team.
Lebanon senior quarterback Colton Shepard, sophomore running back Keith Brown and senior linebacker Dillan Weber joined Anderson receiving honorable mention.
Also receiving honorable mention were Corvallis senior offensive lineman G.W. Fulford and senior defensive back Max Johnson, as well as CV senior defensive back Sawyer Cleveland.
4A
Sweet Home senior Nate Virtue was named to the 4A first team as a linebacker while senior Jake Swanson was named to the second team as a punter.
Virtue and Swanson also received honorable mention as a wide receiver and tight end, respectively.
Virtue was also in the running for defensive player of the year, which will be released later.
Also receiving honorable mention for the Huskies were senior running back Hayden McDonald, senior center Austin Olin and junior defensive back Casey Tow.
Oregon State signee Corey Stover from Marshfield was a first-team pick at defensive line and was second team tight end.
6A
Oregon State signee Anthony Gould, from West Salem, was a first-team pick at wide receiver while Bend’s Luke Musgrave was a second-team pick at tight end and Clackamas’ Kelsen Hennessy second team at defensive line.