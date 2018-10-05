In what was essentially a must-win for both teams, it was Crescent Valley High which took a key step toward a 5A state football playoff berth on a windy but mostly dry Friday night.
Sawyer Cleveland threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 43 yards and another score as the Raiders gained control early and never let South Albany get going in a 38-3 Mid-Willamette Conference win at South.
CV coach Scott Sanders said they have been trying to get Cleveland to run more. And the more he has, the better the offense has gotten.
“Sawyer is starting to really come into his own as far as realizing he can run for that first down and he’s dangerous with his legs,” Sanders said.
CV improves to 4-2 and is tied for third place with Lebanon with three games to go. Central is a game back at 3-3 as the top five teams from the conference make the postseason. The Raiders host Silverton (6-0) next Friday.
It was the third straight loss for South, which drops to 2-4 and is tied with CHS for sixth place. Tyler Sieber had 23 carries for 90 yards in the loss.
“I’m really happy we got this win, it’s big for our team,” said Cleveland, who finished 10-for-18 passing and had seven carries to lead the offensive attack.
The Raiders took the opening kickoff 80 yards in 13 plays and chewed up 5:28 off the clock.
Cam Sanders capped the drive with a leaping 15-yard catch from Cleveland.
“That really set the tone for the game,” Cleveland said.
Joe Dunn returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to set up the RedHawks at the CV 14.
But on fourth-and-1 at the 5, the game changed in an instant. The RedHawks fumbled, CV’s Kai Garber picked it up and went 90 yards for the touchdown that put the Raiders up 14-0.
“That just brought the intensity up even higher and it just ignited everybody,” Cleveland said. “That was really good for the team.”
It was just the start the Raiders needed as they, like the RedHawks, have been battling plenty of injuries this season.
“The kids were ready to play tonight,” Scott Sanders said. “We got off to that quick start and they got the confidence. You know how kids are, they get the confidence in them and they started playing really well.”
After recovering another RedHawks fumble, the Raiders appeared headed for another score. But South’s Isaiah Gilliam intercepted Cleveland in the end zone to keep it 14-0.
CV outgained South 119-26 in the first quarter.
A roughing the kicker penalty on CV kept the South drive going but it ended on downs after 13 plays.
After both teams failed on fourth down, the Raiders got the ball back with 3:10 left in the half.
Twelve plays later and with 15 seconds left, Cleveland scored on a 4-yard quarterback keeper to push the advantage to 21-0 at the half.
“It’s always good to score right before the half,” Cleveland said.
South managed just 67 yards of offense in the first half while the Raiders finished with 180, with Cleveland accounting for 136 (93 passing, 43 rushing).
The Raiders put the game away in the third as Cleveland found Camren Hemzacek twice for short passes that wound up touchdowns.
The first went 25 yards and. The second 40 yards to make it 35-0 midway through the period.
Cam Jackson-Osborn’s 39-yard field capped the 17-point period for a 38-0 lead for CV.
South scored its only points late in the fourth as Ozzie Ramirez booted a 48-yard field goal.
The Raiders benefited from the return of Kaimana (Bubba) Wa’a as he made his presence known on both sides of the ball.
“He’s a big part of our offense and defense,” Scott Sanders said. “Him in the middle at center and nose guard is huge and we missed him a lot the last game and Central as well.”
Sanders hopes to get a couple more linemen back for next Friday’s game against the Foxes. If the Raiders can continue to get players back, he feels good about their chances to make the playoffs.
“We just want to get to postseason, come in healthy and we’ll be a hard team to beat,” he said.