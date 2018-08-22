HALSEY — Two football coaching veterans are tackling Central Linn High’s lead job together with a goal of changing the culture.
Mike Day and Mark Watt are taking over a program in which attitude problems have been prevalent in recent years.
The coaches have created the slogan “Men of Central Linn,” or MOC, aimed at developing class, character and commitment within the players.
The idea is an offshoot of one Watt has borrowed from a coach he worked under at Seaside.
“We’re asking a lot more of these kids. The character piece is a huge thing,” said Day, who has been with the football program as an assistant for about 10 years and at the school for 20. He’s also a teacher and the Cobras’ head coach for wrestling and track and field.
“Football … I always say it helps boys become young men. It’s a really hard transition going from middle school to high school football, and they learn so much and grow up so much in that time period.”
Personal-foul penalties, which added up last year and led to the ejection of a player in the team’s 2A state playoff game, are no longer acceptable. Such yellow flags will mean coming off the field, the coaches say.
Watt, who last worked at Creswell High, began coaching and teaching at Central Linn last year. He says MOC will be a positive step forward whether the varsity team wins or not.
“When they start respecting each other and respecting others, not only do they get good character and learn life skills, they come together and play better as a team, which translates into wins too,” Watt said. “We’re going to be winning on and off the field this year.”
Central Linn’s school board recognized MOC during a meeting earlier this month. Last spring, the football program held a signing day for incoming freshmen in which the players signed a contract, agreeing to the tenants.
The players have taken to motivating and supporting each other more and giving better effort.
“Using this as a guideline has already helped a huge amount,” said Anthony Anderson, a senior quarterback and free safety.
Added senior lineman Justin Malone: “We’re basically trying to build a better brotherhood and bonding out here.”
On the field, the Cobras have a solid group of returners from the school’s sixth straight trip to the postseason. Thirteen of the program’s 34 players are freshmen, and there are players in the three remaining classes who are giving football a try again after some time away.
Thirty-four is the program’s largest turnout in more than 10 years.
Malone is credited with being the team’s primary leader.
He’s led the charge in offseason weightlifting and is a mentor to his peers.
Anderson says he wants to be the same kind of leader. As a center, Malone has to know what everyone else on the line is doing and they depend on him for his guidance.
“We couldn’t do what we do without him this year,” Watt said of Malone, a center and defensive lineman. “He’s been so instrumental in getting the offensive line up to shape. He’s basically like another coach on the field, and that’s something you don’t always get out of players.”
Senior Caleb Day, the coach’s son, and junior Dustin Baze return as starters at running back and outside linebackers. Eleanardo Silva-Ortiz is back as a fullback and middle linebacker. Junior Jimmy North and Malone will anchor the defensive line as tackles.
Baze, the 2A state runner-up at 200 and 400 meters on the track last spring, has top-end speed, and Day isn’t afraid of being a physical ball carrier. Silva-Ortiz is described as a bowling ball of a fullback.
“He lowers his head and he goes,” Watt said.
The state’s reclassification beginning this fall puts Central Linn in a football league with defending state champion Monroe, Oakland and Regis, as well as Creswell and Jefferson, which have dropped down from 3A.
The Cobras’ schedule appears significantly lighter than in 2017, when they faced all four 2A state semifinalists on their way to a 3-7 record.
This fall, Central Linn faces three 2A state playoff teams from last fall plus five others that went a combined 5-36 and Chemawa, which didn’t play last year but went 0-7 and scoreless in 2016.
The Cobras start the season Aug. 31 at Weston-McEwen in Athena in northeast Oregon and open Special District 3 play Sept. 28 hosting Creswell.