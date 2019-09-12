All games begin at 7 p.m. Friday; OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses
(5) Lebanon at (10) Dallas
RECORDS: Lebanon 1-0, 1-0 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; Dallas 1-0, 1-0 MWC
These two teams meet after showing plenty of offense in their season openers.
Lebanon outscored Corvallis 28-0 in the second half of a 62-28 victory and Dallas scored 51 first-half points in a 58-13 win against South Albany.
The Warriors will likely have enough on their hands than to spend any time looking ahead to next week’s matchup with Silverton.
Crescent Valley at (3) West Albany
RECORDS: Crescent Valley 1-0, 1-0 MWC; West Albany 1-0, 1-0 MWC
Both teams held their opponents to one score last week, as CV got past North Salem on the road (33-7) and West beat McKay at home (40-7). The Raiders’ Walker Riney and the Bulldogs’ Connor Wolfe each accounted for three touchdowns.
Last year’s game was a competitive one, with West winning 20-7 at home.
North Salem at Corvallis
RECORDS: North Salem 0-1, 0-1 MWC; Corvallis 0-1, 0-1 MWC
It’s two teams looking to bounce back from opening losses.
Spartans running back Izaak Worsch looks to be a stronger, more explosive player this year. Quarterback Carter Steeves also has more-than-adequate playmakers in receivers Brady Hankins, Ethan Hester and Ireland McFadden.
South Albany at (4) Silverton
RECORDS: South Albany 0-1, 0-1 MWC; Silverton, 1-0, 1-0 MWC
The RedHawks will try to slow down a Foxes squad that won 50-0 at Central Last week.
South’s Tyler Seiber had two touchdowns in the loss to Dallas, including an 80-yard run. Turnovers plagued the RedHawks in that game.
Siuslaw at Philomath
RECORDS: Siuslaw 0-1; Philomath 1-0
The Warriors are coming off a third win in as many seasons against Junction City, winning 15-13 on the road last week. Siuslaw, a 4A school playing 3A football, lost 30-26 at Elmira.
Philomath, which beat the Vikings 33-8 last year, tries to get to 2-0 for the second straight season. Siuslaw was winless in 2018, scoring no more than 16 points in any game.
Sweet Home at (1) Banks
RECORDS: Sweet Home 0-1; Banks 1-0
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Huskies, who fell 55-13 at home to Marist in their season opener. Banks, the defending 4A state champion, beat visiting Gladstone 21-6 last week.
Travis Thorpe and Zach Luttmer scored touchdowns for the Huskies last week.
Banks won last year’s game between the two teams, 44-21 at Sweet Home.
(1) Rainier at (6) Scio
RECORDS: Rainier 1-0; Scio 1-0
The Loggers will test their early undefeated record against the defending 3A state champions. Scio defeated Rainier three times in four years before a 2018 39-0 road loss.
Both teams won at home last week, with the Loggers getting past 4A Molalla 36-7 and the Columbians shutting out 2A (4) Kennedy 22-0.
Douglas at (2) Santiam Christian
RECORDS: Douglas 0-1; Santiam Christian 1-0
The Eagles have a big game ahead with Scio and will try not to look past a Trojans team that won once last year. SC beat Douglas 33-6 last fall.
The Eagles got a 39-0 win at Dayton behind Marcus Fullbright’s 180 yards rushing while Douglas lost 42-22 at La Pine.
Harrisburg at Blanchet Catholic
RECORDS: Harrisburg 0-1; Blanchet Catholic 1-0
The Eagles will look to find a spark on offense after last week’s 14-6 loss at Taft. Harrisburg’s lone score came on a Gabe Knox kickoff return.
Blanchet got a 27-14 win at Stevenson, Washington.
Harrisburg won a matchup between the two teams last year, 48-13.
Grant Union at (1) Monroe
RECORDS: Grant Union 0-1; Monroe 1-0
The Dragons had little trouble in their opener, as Brody Ballard and Zach Young combined for 238 rushing yards in a 44-16 home win against Sheridan.
These teams met twice last season, with Monroe winning 20-8 on the road in the regular season and 49-0 at home in a 2A first-round playoff game.
Grant Union lost 24-14 at home to (5) Knappa last week.
Central Linn at Stanfield
RECORDS: Central Linn 0-1; Stanfield 1-0
The Cobras, coming off a 30-7 home loss to Weston-McEwen, will try to find their first win after a long bus ride.
Stanfield won 58-3 at Irrigon last week. Central Linn won last year’s matchup with Stanfield, 35-6 at home.
Yamhill-Carlton at Jefferson
RECORDS: Yamhill-Carlton 1-0; Jefferson 0-1
The Lions get a home game after a 21-6 loss at Corbett. YC, a 3A school, won 49-34 at Warrenton.
Jefferson won 34-26 at Yamhill-Carlton in 2018.
Alsea at (5) Triangle Lake
RECORDS: Alsea 1-0, 1-0 1A Special District 4 (6-man); Triangle Lake 1-0, 1-0 SD 4
The Wolverines try to go to 2-0 overall and in league play after a 36-0 home win against Eddyville. Triangle Lake won 27-18 at McKenzie last week.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net