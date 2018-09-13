All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted. OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses.
Central at (4) West Albany
Records: Central 1-1, 1-1 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; West Albany 2-0, 2-0 MWC
The Bulldogs shut down Crescent Valley four times in the red zone last week and have given up seven total points in two games.
Central, which missed the state playoffs last fall after making the semifinals in 2016, looks to be a borderline team for the state bracket this year.
Corvallis at (T8) Crescent Valley
Records: Corvallis 1-1, 1-1 MWC; Crescent Valley 1-1, 1-1 MWC
It's hard to expect anything but a shootout in this one.
The lowest losing score in the last four games between these teams is 34 points. Both teams have enough offensive weapons to make that possible again.
(5) Lebanon at (3) Silverton
Records: Lebanon 2-0, 2-0 MWC; Silverton 2-0, 2-0 MWC
These are two sure-fire playoff teams, given their results so far. This might be another one where it takes 40 points to get the 'W.'
Sweet Home at Phoenix
Records: Sweet Home 0-2, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Phoenix 0-2, 0-0 4A Special District 5
The Huskies have taken their lumps early on against two quality teams in Marist and Banks.
Phoenix, a 2017 state playoff team, has been outscored by a combined 62-7 against Cascade Christian and Newport.
Philomath at Elmira
Records: Philomath 2-0, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Elmira 2-0, 0-0 4A Special District 4
The Warriors take a step up in competition after getting past Siuslaw, 33-8. Elmira beat Siuslaw 74-6 two weeks ago.
Philomath was awarded a forfeit win against Junction City after defeating the Tigers 48-19 on the field in the season opener. Junction City used an ineligible player.
(3) Harrisburg at (5) Cascade Christian
Records: Harrisburg 2-0,0-0 3A Special District 2; Cascade Christian 1-1, 0-0 3A Special District 2
This is a nonleague game between two league opponents because their special district includes 12 teams.
Harrisburg is one of three 3A teams with more than 100 points. The Challengers defeated the Eagles 46-8 in last year's state quarterfinals and went on to win the state title.
(6) Santiam Christian at Scio
Records: Santiam Christian 2-0, 0-0 3A Special District 2; Scio 0-2, 0-0 3A Special District 1
Santiam Christian looks to be headed for another strong season, while Sco continues its difficult early season schedule after losses to 4A Molalla (21-20) and fellow 3A perennial power Rainier (39-0).
Both teams open league play in two weeks.
Toledo at (3) Monroe
Records: Toledo 1-1, 0-0 2A Special District 4; Monroe 2-0, 0-0 2A Special District 3
The Dragons get to stay at home after two successful road trips, including last week's 20-8 win at Grant Union in John Day.
Current No. 4 Knappa, which beat Grant Union 26-6 two weeks ago, hammered host Toledo 70-28 last Friday.
(5) Coquille at Jefferson
Records: Coquille 2-0, 0-0 2A Special District 4; Jefferson 2-0, 0-0 2A Special District 3
The Lions are already having an historic season. It's the first time Jefferson has been 2-0 since 2004, when the team went 8-2 and won its league.
Coquille, which dropped down to 2A after making the 3A state quarterfinals last fall, will provide a big challenge.
Chemawa at (8) Central Linn
Time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Records: Chemawa 0-0, 0-0 2A Special District 2; Central Linn 2-0, 0-0 Special District 3
The Cobras' defense is on track so far, having allowed just 14 points.
Chemawa, which played a JV schedule last year and went winless and scoreless as a varsity squad in 2016, is playing just one nonleague contest before jumping into league play next week.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa