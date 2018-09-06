It’s early in the high school football season, but there are still important games being played.
With 10 teams now instead of eight, the Mid-Willamette Conference jumped right into league play last week.
Even with half the teams making the 5A state playoffs, every game this time of year is an important one. Nobody wants to fall to 0-2 when chasing a season-ending goal. A 2-0 start could be a big boost to a squad uncertain how much success it would have this fall.
Here’s a look at this week’s games.
All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted. OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses
(5) Crescent Valley at (7) West Albany
Records: Crescent Valley 1-0 overall, 1-0 5A Mid-Willamette Conference (Special District 3); West Albany 1-0, 1-0 MWC
It’s an early season showdown between two teams expected to challenge for the conference title.
Both are coming off shutouts, Crescent Valley 34-0 at home against North Salem at West 24-0 at McKay.
Dallas at (3) Lebanon; 7 p.m.
Records: Dallas 0-1, 0-1 MWC; Lebanon 1-0, 1-0 MWC
Lebanon’s offense looked strong in its opener with a 49-25 win at Corvallis. Chaz Daniels piled up 150 rushing yards on 13 carries, including rushes of 38 and 45.
Dallas, coming off a 27-26 loss at South Albany that was decided in the final seconds, is one of those teams in serious danger of a 0-2 start.
Corvallis at North Salem
Records: Corvallis 0-1, 0-1 MWC; North Salem 0-1, 0-1 MWC
The Spartans, looking to bounce from last week, play one of the Mid-Willamette’s three newest teams. McKay and West Albany are the others.
If last year (first team all-league) and last week (7 catches for 163 yards, 3 TDs) are any indication, CHS receiver Kelly Kingsmill is in for a big season.
North Salem, shut out in its opener, will try to avoid being a MWC punching bag.
(4) Silverton at South Albany
Records: Silverton 1-0, 1-0 MWC; South Albany 1-0, 1-0 MWC
The RedHawks, riding high after Oswaldo Ramirez’s late game-winning field goal against Dallas, would take a huge step toward the playoffs with a win. South is playing to first-time quarterback Eli Nafziger’s strengths by having him run the ball.
With a 51-15 win against Central last week, Silverton has established itself as one of the conference’s top teams again.
Philomath at Siuslaw
Records: Philomath 1-0, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Siuslaw 0-1, 0-0 3A Special District 2
Philomath started its season strong with a 48-19 home win against Junction City and appears to be on its way to 2-0.
Siuslaw, which lost 74-6 to Elmira last week, is dropping down to 3A for football this fall.
(7) Banks at (8) Sweet Home
Records: Banks 0-1, 0-0 4A Special District 1; Sweet Home 0-1, 0-0 4A Special District 3
Two of the classification’s top teams, at least according to the coaches, are coming off season-opening losses to a pair of highly ranked squads.
Banks lost 35-28 loss at Gladstone, sixth in this week’s 4A coaches poll, while Sweet Home fell 28-12 loss at Marist, third this week.
(4) Santiam Christian at Douglas
Records: Santiam Christian 1-0, 0-0 3A Special District 2; Douglas 0-1, 0-0 SD 2
Fueled by a 20-13 season-opening home win against Dayton, the Eagles face a Douglas squad that lost 18-12 to La Pine.
Santiam Christian will try not to look past the Trojans with next week’s game at Scio on the horizon.
(8) Scio at (3) Rainier
Records: Scio 0-1, 0-0 3A Special District 1; Rainier 1-0, 0-0 SD1
Scio alum Justin Guest took a loss in his first game as head coach, a 21-20 defeat at 4A Molalla. Rainier had no trouble putting up offense with a 58-6 win at Umatilla in its opener.
Scio won last year’s matchup, 28-20 at home.
Blanchet Catholic at (7) Harrisburg
Records: Blanchet Catholic 0-1, 0-0 3A Special District 1; Harrisburg 1-0, 0-0 3A Special District 2
The teams had opposite opening-week results, with Harrisburg defeating Taft 60-29 and Blanchet falling 47-6 to current 2A No. 2 Kennedy. Harrisburg has a strong opponent in current No. 2 Cascade Christian on the road next week.
Jefferson at Yamhill-Carlton
Records: Jefferson 1-0, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Yamhill-Carlton 1-0, 0-0 3A Special District 1
After going winless in 2017, Jefferson got off to a fast start with a 24-8 home victory against Corbett. Yamhill-Carlton also got a win — 42-13 at home against Warrenton — after going 0-9 last year.
(3) Monroe at Grant Union
Records: Monroe 1-0, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Grant Union 0-1, 0-0 2A Special District 6
Monroe opened its defense of the 2A state title with a 26-21 win at Sheridan. Grant Union made a leisurely 700-mile road trip to Knappa and took a 26-6 loss.
Chemawa at (9) Central Linn
Time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Records: Chemawa 0-0, 0-0 2A Special District 2; Central Linn 1-0, 0-0 2A Special District 3
The Cobras made their 600-plus miles in a bus worth it, getting a 24-8 win at Weston-McEwen in northeast Oregon. Chemawa played a junior varsity schedule last year after going winless — and scoreless — in seven varsity games in 2016.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net