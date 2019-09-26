All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted; OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses
South Albany at (2) West Albany
Records: South Albany 1-2, 1-2 5A Special District 3; West Albany 3-0, 3-0 SD 3
The rivals meet again for the second straight year after a four-year hiatus during which West was a 6A school.
Both teams are coming off a win, as South won 9-6 at home against McKay and West won 35-2 at Central.
West leads the all-time series, which dates to South’s opening in 1971, 27-17. The Bulldogs have won 13 straight against the RedHawks. Last year, West broke open a 6-3 game at halftime with several big plays on defense to win 34-3 at South.
(5) Lebanon at McKay
Records: Lebanon 2-1, 2-1 5A Special District 3; McKay 0-3, 0-3 SD 3
After a 29-25 home loss to Silverton, the Warriors will try to get back on track before hosting West Albany next week.
Lebanon has had little trouble scoring points this season, and it looks like most competitive games will be won or lost on defense.
McKay has scored just 13 points in three games.
Crescent Valley vs. Central
Location: Corvallis HS
Records: Crescent Valley 1-2, 1-2 5A Special District 3; Central 1-2, 1-2 SD 3
The Raiders, coming off a 28-6 loss at Corvallis, play their second straight game at Bob Holt Stadium with two more to come as they await a new turf field at home.
Central, playing the first of three road games in the next four contests, has 14 offensive points this season.
Corvallis at Dallas
Records: Corvallis 1-2, 1-2 5A Special District 3; Dallas 2-1, 2-1 SD 3
The Spartans rebounded from a loss to North Salem to beat their rivals for the first time in five years, giving them life in the state playoff race.
A win against Dallas, a likely playoff team, would put Corvallis on a solid path to get into the bracket as well.
The Dragons, with lopsided wins against South Albany and North Salem, pushed Lebanon to the limit two weeks ago before falling 28-20.
Sweet Home at Sisters
Records: Sweet Home 1-2, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Sisters 0-3, 0-0 SD 3
After collecting their first win in a 22-7 home victory against Phoenix, the Huskies open league play against an Outlaws squad that was shut out (7-0) at Crook County last week.
Sweet Home beat Sisters 58-3 last year.
Two teams from each 4A league make the 16-team state playoff bracket, and eight more compete in the play-in round to reach the bracket.
Philomath at Newport
Records: Philomath 1-2, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Newport 0-3, 0-0 SD 3
The Warriors, playing without their starting quarterback and running back due to injuries, fell short on a two-point conversion in a 14-12 loss to McLoughlin in Madras. Now comes league play and a chase for the playoffs.
Newport has been outscored 100-27, including a 42-20 defeat at Siuslaw last week. Siuslaw got past Philomath 28-19 a week earlier.
Douglas at Harrisburg
Records: Douglas 0-3, 0-0 3A Special District 2 South; Harrisburg 1-2, 0-0 3A SD 2 North
The Eagles get a much easier opponent after being shut out (49-0) by 3A state power Cascade Christian last week.
Douglas has gone scoreless against Santiam Christian and Sutherlin after a 42-22 loss to La Pine to open the season.
Harrisburg won 54-20 at Douglas in 2018.
(4) Santiam Christian vs. Blanchet Catholic
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Willamette University, Salem
Records: Santiam Christian 3-0, 0-0 3A Special District 2 North; Blanchet 2-1, 0-0 3A SD 1 East
The Eagles have a chance to keep their scoreless defensively streak alive before opening league play next week versus Pleasant Hill.
Blanchet, which defeated Stevenson (Wash.) 27-14 and was shut out against Harrisburg (27-0), won by forfeit against Riverside last week after the game was canceled.
Scio at Regis
Records: Scio 1-2, 0-0 3A Special District 1 East; Regis 0-3, 0-0 2A SD 3
Scio warms up for its league opener at Salem Academy with a 2A opponent.
The former league rivals are playing for the second straight season. Scio beat Regis 44-8 at home last year.
Jefferson at Gaston
Records: Jefferson 0-3, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Gaston 0-3, 0-1 2A SD 1
The Lions had their best offensive game so far last week in a 50-24 loss at Coquille. League play begins next week at home against Oakland.
Gaston has two wins in each of the past two seasons. The Lions beat the Greyhounds 52-6 last year.
(5) Monroe at Willamina
Records: Monroe 2-1, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Willamina 0-3, 0-0 3A SD 1 West
In a 52-49 loss at top-ranked Toledo last week, the Dragons played in what could be one of the best small-school games this fall. Monroe’s Zach Young had 300 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. For the second straight game, the Dragons were without quarterback Brody Ballard due to injury.
The Dragons have four of their next five on the road, starting with a Bulldogs team that has eight total points in three games. Willamina handed Monroe one of its two losses last year, 21-7.
(1) Toledo at Central Linn
Records: Toledo 3-0, 0-0 2A SD 4; Central Linn 1-2, 0-0 2A SD 3
The Cobras have their hands full against one of 2A’s early offensive leaders at 35 points per game. Central Linn, with 20 points so far, is a work in progress.
Toledo won this matchup last year, 52-35.
Alsea at Crow
Records: Alsea 1-2, 1-2 1A Special District 4 (6-man); Crow 1-1, 1-1 SD 4
Alsea, coming off a 49-38 loss to Jewell, is fielding a competitive 6-man team. The Wolverines have scored 36 or more points twice.
Crow had its original season opener canceled and has played just two games, including last week’s 8-6 win against McKenzie.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net