OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses
All games scheduled for 7 p.m.
(6) Lebanon at (4) West Albany
Records: Lebanon 3-1, 3-1 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; West Albany 4-0, 4-0 Mid-Willamette
West Albany got through one rivalry game only to face another. The Bulldogs' defense has allowed 27 points in four games.
Lebanon has had no trouble outside a one-point loss at current No. 3 Silverton two weeks ago, winning the other three games by at least three touchdowns. Quarterback Colton Shepard has the offense operating at a high level.
South Albany at Central
Records: South Albany 2-2, 2-2 Mid-Willamette; Central 2-2, 2-2 Mid-Willamette
The RedHawks just aren't the same without senior quarterback Eli Nafziger, who has missed the last two-plus games with a lower leg injury. They hope to have him back soon.
Central, with its 28-14 home win against Crescent Valley last week, threw its hat in the running for one of the Mid-Willamette's five playoff berths. The Panthers' two losses are to Silverton (51-14) and West Albany (41-17).
Dallas at Crescent Valley
Records: Dallas 1-3, 1-3 Mid-Willamette; Crescent Valley 2-2, 2-2 Mid-Willamette
The Raiders will need to win all the rest of their games with the teams tied with them or below them in the conference standings to make the state playoffs. That starts with Dallas.
Dallas nearly put a serious dent in Corvallis' playoff hopes last week and will try to do the same with CV.
Corvallis at (3) Silverton
Records: Corvallis 2-2, 2-2 Mid-Willamette; Silverton 4-0, 4-0 Mid-Willamette
Last week's win against Dallas keeps the Spartans within reach of the 5A bracket. In a 20-14 victory, they held the Dragons to their lowest score of the season.
Silverton got past North Salem 34-13 last Friday without three linemen and quarterback Levi Nielsen, who was injured a week earlier against Lebanon.
Philomath at Stayton
Records: Philomath 2-2, 0-1 4A Special District 3; Stayton 1-3, 0-1 SD3
With a 27-21 loss to Newport last week to open league play, the Warriors already have their backs against the wall. Only two Special District 3 teams automatically qualify for state.
Stayton, led by former West Albany coach Randy Nyquist, also suffered a tight loss in its opener last week, 31-28 at Cascade.
Cascade at Sweet Home
Records: Cascade 1-3, 1-0 4A Special District 3; Sweet Home 2-2, 1-0 SD3
The Huskies made quick work of Sisters, 58-3, in their league opener to get back to .500 for the season.
Cascade was in three close games, all losses, before beating Stayton, a longtime rival and neighbor.
Salem Academy at Scio
Records: Salem Academy 1-3, 0-0 3A Special District 1 East; Scio 2-2, 0-0 SD1 East
The Loggers' final warmup for league play was a 44-8 home win against Regis, which followed a win against Santiam Christian.
Salem Academy has a 34-14 win against Bandon but has given up 41 or more in losses to Pleasant Hill, Amity and Hidden Valley.
Siuslaw at (9) Harrisburg
Records: Siuslaw 0-3, 0-0 3A Special District 2 North; Harrisburg 3-1, 0-0 SD2 North
The Eagles got back to their high-scoring ways with a 54-20 win at Douglas behind six touchdowns — four rushing and two passing — by quarterback Dax Bennett.
Siuslaw, a 4A school playing at the 3A level for football, has been outscored 167-30 in its three games.
(7) Santiam Christian at Pleasant Hill
Records: Santiam Christian 3-1, 0-0 3A Special District 2 North; Pleasant Hill 1-3, 0-0 SD2 North
Ely Kennel helped the Eagles get back on track after the Scio loss. The freshman quarterback threw two touchdowns and ran for three more in a 54-0 win against Blanchet.
Pleasant Hill has a win against Salem Academy, but the Billies have given up at least 35 points in every game.
(3) Monroe at (6) Jefferson
Records: Monroe 3-1, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Jefferson 4-0, 0-0 SD3
Jefferson is having its best season in a long time and aiming for its first state playoff berth since 2009.
Monroe, coming off its third state title in school history, will play what look to be their two toughest league games this week and next week hosting Central Linn.
Creswell at Central Linn
Records: Creswell 1-3, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Central Linn 3-1, 0-0 SD3
The Cobras have averaged more than 33 points a game but gave up a bunch in last week’s 52-35 loss at Toledo.
Creswell, a 3A school playing 2A football, is averaging a little more than 10 points in its three losses. The Bulldogs beat Illinois Valley 27-24 two weeks ago.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa