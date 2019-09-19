Games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted; OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses
Crescent Valley at Corvallis
Records: Crescent Valley 1-1 5A Special District 3; Corvallis 0-2, 0-2 SD3
Both crosstown rivals need this game to help their chances for a state playoff spot.
Corvallis, which faces Dallas next, hurt its possibility with last week’s 27-19 turnover-filled home loss to North Salem. Crescent Valley is trying to get healthy after being hit with another rash of injuries in a 41-0 loss at West Albany.
Since a Corvallis 41-34 victory in 2014, CV has won four in a row, scoring at least 42 points in each to cut its deficit in the all-time series to 30-17. The Raiders won 51-6 last year.
(4) Silverton at (5) Lebanon
Records: Silverton 2-0, 2-0 5A Special District 3; Lebanon 2-0, 2-0 SD3
These two teams have been separated by just one point each of the past three seasons, including the Foxes’ 37-36 home win last year. So expecting another close game would be a fair assumption.
Lebanon has been tested in getting past Corvallis (62-28) and Dallas (28-20). Silverton has easily handled what look to be two of the lower-half teams in the conference in Central (50-0) and South Albany (46-7).
(2) West Albany at Central
Records: West Albany 2-0, 2-0 5A Special District 3; Central 1-1, 1-1 SD 3
The Bulldogs join Silverton in having allowed seven total points through two games. West has two emotional games ahead against South Albany and Lebanon.
Central got shut out by Silverton then beat McKay 14-0. The Panthers, now with a first-year head coach in Jeff Centoni, slipped into the state playoffs as the Mid-Willamette’s fifth spot in 2018.
McKay at South Albany
Records: McKay 0-2, 0-2 5A Special District 3; South Albany 0-2, 0-2 SD3
The RedHawks have a rematch of a game they won 24-20 last year. South has struggled to matchup with its opponents in the first two weeks, losing by a combined 84 points.
McKay, a 6A school, has had little success despite moving down to 5A for football last year. The Royal Scots, who won one game in 2018, couldn’t keep up with West Albany (40-7) before the loss to Central.
Phoenix at Sweet Home
Records: Phoenix 1-1, 0-0 4A Special District 5; Sweet Home 0-2, 0-0 4A Special District 3
The Huskies were competitive with Banks last week in a 35-20 defeat after getting blown out by Marist (55-13).
This is a rematch from 2018, when Sweet Home won 32-19 on the road. Phoenix, 0-8 last year, has a 52-13 loss to Cascade Christian and a 27-0 win against Newport.
Philomath vs. McLoughlin
Location: Madras H.S.
Records: Philomath 1-1, 0-0 4A Special District 3; McLoughlin 0-2 4A independent
The Warriors meet the Pioneers at (not quite) halfway between the two schools in Madras. McLoughlin is in Milton-Freewater, 10 miles south of Walla Walla, Washington.
Philomath took a step back with last week’s 28-19 home loss to Siuslaw. McLoughlin, playing an independent schedule, is scoreless on the season after losses to Madras (16-0) and Tillamook (46-0). The Pioneers were 0-8 last season while scoring a total of 38 points.
(2) Cascade Christian at Harrisburg
Records: Cascade Christian 2-0, 0-0 3A Special District 2 South; Harrisburg 1-1, 0-0 Special District 2 North
These teams meet for the third time in 12 months after playing twice last season. The Challengers won 52-20 in the regular season and 49-13 in a first-round playoff game, both at home.
Cascade Christian dumped Harrisburg out of the playoffs in 2017 as well, in a quarterfinal game on its way to a state title.
Harrisburg got its first win last week, 27-0 against Blanchet. Cascade Christian has 101 combined points in wins against Phoenix (52-13) and Klamath Union (49-27). The Crusaders have reached the state quarterfinals in 13 straight seasons, with three state titles and two runner-up finishes.
(10) Scio at (2) Santiam Christian
Records: Scio 1-1, 0-0 3A Special District 1 East; Santiam Christian 2-0, 0-0 3A Special District 2 North
Scio will try to be the first team to score on Santiam Christian after the Eagles’ wins against Dayton (39-0) and Douglas (46-0).
Scio defeated visiting Santiam Christian 30-22 in 2018.
The Loggers lost 34-12 at home to Rainier last week.
(1) Monroe at (5) Toledo
Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Records: Monroe (2-0, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Toledo 2-0, 0-0 2A Special District 4)
The Dragons head on the road after home wins against Sheridan (44-16) and Grant Union (27-14). Toledo has defeated Nestucca (31-6) and Knappa (22-12).
Monroe beat Toledo 54-26 last year.
Central Linn at Chemawa
Records: Central Linn 0-2, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Chemawa 0-0, 0-0 2A Special District 2
The Cobras are searching for more offense after scoring seven points in losses to Weston-McEwen and Stanfield.
Central Linn is Chemawa’s first opponent of the season. Chemawa forfeited four games last season while losing three on the field.
Jefferson at Coquille
Records: Jefferson 0-2, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Coquille 2-0, 0-0 2A Special District 4
Jefferson has also struggled to score, totaling 21 points in losses to Corbett and Yamhill-Carlton. Coquille has wins against Oakland (40-26) and Glide (48-8).
Jewell at Alsea
Time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Records: Jewell 0-2, 0-2 1A Special District 4 (6-man); Alsea 1-1, 1-1 SD4
The Wolverines try to bounce back after a 31-13 loss at Triangle Lake.
Triangle Lake has given up 122 points in losses to Gilchrist (64-20) and McKenzie (58-32).
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net