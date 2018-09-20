All games scheduled for 7 p.m.
OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses
(10) Crescent Valley at Central
Records: Crescent Valley 2-1, 2-1 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; Central 1-2, 1-2 MWC
The Raiders bounced back well from a disappointing loss to West Albany, executing their way to a 45-point win against Corvallis. CV will try not to overlook what appears to be a bottom-five conference team.
Central, which lost 41-17 at West last week, has enough talent to compete for a playoff berth.
(4) West Albany at South Albany
Records: West Albany 3-0, 3-0 MWC, South Albany 2-1, 2-1 MWC
The crosstown rivals meet on the football field for the first time in five years.
The Bulldogs have returned to their role as one of the Mid-Willamette's top squads. The RedHawks are trying to stay near the top, and a win against West would go a long way toward accomplishing that.
McKay at (7) Lebanon
Records: McKay 0-3, 0-3 MWC; Lebanon 2-1, 2-1 MWC
The Warriors went toe-to-toe with No. 2 Silverton in another one-point game with the Foxes. They'll need some help, and to get back to their winning ways, to claim a league title. West Albany is up next after the Royal Scots.
McKay nearly did serious damage to South Albany's playoff hopes but couldn't pull the upset.
(9) Newport at Philomath
Records: Newport 3-0, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Philomath 2-1, 0-0 Special District 3
The Warriors lost their first game of the season, 18-7 to Elmira, after struggling to get their offense going. The chase for a state playoff berth begins this week with the Special District 3 opener.
Newport is undefeated and averaging 42 points per game, but the Cubs' three opponents so far are a combined 2-7.
Sisters at Sweet Home
Records: Sisters 0-3, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Sweet Home 1-2, 0-0 Special District 3
Coming off a 32-19 win against Phoenix, the Huskies will try to keep the momentum going in their Special District 3 opener.
Sisters had its best scoring effort last week in a 35-32 home loss to Crook County.
(7) Harrisburg at Douglas
Records: Harrisburg 2-1, 0-0 3A Special District 2 North; Douglas 0-3, 0-0 Special District 2 South
Cascade Christian slowed down Harrisburg’s strong early push with a 52-20 win in Medford. The Eagles have been led early by their running game and back Gabe Knox, who left last Friday’s game early with a leg injury.
Douglas is coming off a 28-0 loss to Sutherlin and has scored 18 points this season.
Blanchet Catholic at (8) Santiam Christian
Records: Blanchet Catholic 0-3, 0-0 3A Special District 1 East; Santiam Christian 2-1, 0-0 3A Special District 2 North
The Eagles get ready for their league opener next week trying to rebound from a 30-22 loss at No. 10 Scio.
Blanchet has struggled to score points, putting up 19 total in three games against a difficult schedule (2A No. 4 Kennedy, 3A No. 7 Harrisburg, 3A No. 1 Clatskanie).
Regis at (10) Scio
Records: Regis 0-3, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Scio 1-2, 0-0 3A Special District 1 East
Scio alum Justin Guest got his first win as head coach against Santiam Christian. The Loggers warm up for league play by taking on an old rival.
Regis has lost by a combined 153-18 to (1) Santiam, (5) Kennedy and St. Mary’s.
Gaston at (4) Jefferson
Records: Gaston 1-2, 0-1 2A Special District 1; Jefferson 3-0, 0-0 3A Special District 3
Third-year head coach Calvin Griggs has the Lions headed in the right direction after a big win against Coquille. Their big test comes next week against Monroe, but first they must get through their final nonconference game.
Gaston has been shut out twice but also beat Gervais, 63-13.
(10) Central Linn at Toledo
Records: Central Linn 3-0, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Toledo 1-2, 0-0 2A Special District 4
The Cobras stayed undefeated with a 39-14 win against Chemawa.
Toledo has struggled slowing down its last two opponents, giving up a combined 124 points to 2A powers (3) Knappa and (2) Monroe.
