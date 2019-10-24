Games begin at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted; OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses
(7) Dallas at (2) West Albany
Records: Dallas 5-2, 5-2 5A Special District 3; West Albany 7-0, 7-0 SD 3
The competition takes a significant step up for the Bulldogs after a 49-7 win at Corvallis. Then it will be another big jump with next week’s game at Silverton to decide the Mid-Willamette title.
Dallas has rolled over every league opponent except for losses to Lebanon (28-20) and Silverton (40-23).
(10) Lebanon at Crescent Valley
Records: Lebanon 4-3, 4-3 5A Special District 3; Crescent Valley 3-4, 3-4 SD 3
Lebanon gets to the 5A state playoffs with at least a 1-1 record over its next two games to close the regular season. The Warriors have North Salem next.
Crescent Valley might need to go 2-0, assuming Corvallis closes with wins against Central and South Albany.
North Salem at South Albany
Records: North Salem 1-6, 1-6 5A Special District 3; South Albany 2-5, 2-5 SD 3
The RedHawks can get into the playoff conversation with two wins. (They close with Corvallis.) But South needs to find its offense in a hurry, having scored 68 points in seven games.
North Salem has scored only 39 points in six contests outside its 27-19 win against Corvallis six weeks ago. The Vikings lost 7-6 to Central last week.
Corvallis at Central
Records: Corvallis 2-5, 2-5 5A Special District 3; Central 2-5, 2-5 SD 3
If Lebanon beats Crescent Valley, the Spartans are in the playoffs with wins against Central and South Albany to close the regular season. If they don’t make it, that early season loss to North Salem will haunt them, as did the McKay defeat did last fall.
Central has struggled on offense all season, scoring no more than 14 points in any game and averaging 7.7.
Newport at Sweet Home
Records: Newport 2-5, 2-2 4A Special District 3; Sweet Home 2-5, 1-3 SD 3
The Huskies remain in the state playoff hunt despite last week’s 14-8 loss at Stayton. Each of the six 4A leagues get two teams in the bracket, and the next eight best teams in the power rankings play each other in next week’s play-in round.
Sweet Home is currently 18th and Newport 25th in the power rankings. The Cubs have been outscored 98-8 by Stayton and Cascade the past two weeks.
Philomath at (8) Cascade
Records: Philomath 1-6, 0-4 4A Special District 3; Cascade 6-1, 4-0 SD 3
The Warriors have been hit hard by injuries, as shown on the field with a combined 58-3 advantage for the opposition the past two weeks. Philomath finishes its schedule with the toughest opponent yet.
Cascade’s only defeat was 15-13 at No. 4 Mazama.
Harrisburg at (2) Santiam Christian
Records: Harrisburg 3-4, 1-2 3A Special District 2 North; Santiam Christian 7-0, 3-0 SD 2 North
Santiam Christian will be tough to beat come playoff time, having allowed just 57 points this season. Sutherlin, having its own strong season, was no match last week in a 43-7 defeat.
Harrisburg bounced back from two lopsided losses to beat La Pine 37-31 on the road.
Scio at Blanchet Catholic
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Scio 3-4, 1-2 3A Special District 1 East; Blanchet Catholic 3-4, 1-2 SD 1 East
The Loggers have lost two straight by a combined 10 points, knocking them out of contention for the top spot in the division.
The top two teams in each of the two divisions gets in the 3A bracket. The last two spots are awarded based on the power rankings. Scio can still get in both ways.
Coming off a 21-8 win against Salem Academy, Blanchet is also in the running.
(4) Monroe at (5) Oakland
Records: Monroe 6-1, 3-0 2A Special District 3; Oakland 6-1, 3-0 SD 3
It’s the de facto league title game between two state title contenders. Monroe’s only loss came at No. 6 Toledo (52-49), while Oakland’s lone defeat was at No. 2 Coquille (40-26).
Oakland has not allowed more than 16 points since its opening-week loss. Monroe has scored fewer than 44 points once.
Central Linn at Jefferson
Records: Central Linn 1-6, 0-3 2A Special District 3; Jefferson 0-7, 0-3 SD 3
This one might determine which team gets a league win this season.
Central Linn has scored more than eight points just once, while Jefferson has given up 40 or more five times.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net