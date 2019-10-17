All games at 7 p.m. unless noted; OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses
(2) West Albany at Corvallis
Records: West Albany 6-0, 6-0 5A Special District 3; Corvallis 2-4, 2-4
West, coming off a 63-0 home win against North Salem, has allowed a 5A-low 22 points this season. Ashland is next closest at 67. Only four teams have given up less than 100.
Corvallis is well within reach of the state playoffs and would just about lock up a spot with a monumental upset here. But wins in their last two games should get the Spartans in the 5A bracket.
South Albany at Lebanon
Records: South Albany 2-4, 2-4 5A Special District 3; Lebanon 3-3, 3-3 SD 3
The Warriors rebounded from three straight losses in a big way with a 41-10 win at Central. Outside the 48-13 loss to West Albany, Lebanon is averaging 39.4 points a game.
The RedHawks’ slim playoff hopes rest on winning at least two of their last three games. They finish with North Salem and Corvallis.
Crescent Valley at (2) Silverton
Records: Crescent Valley 3-3, 3-3 5A Special District 3; Silverton 6-0, 6-0 SD 3
The Raiders got back to .500 just in time to face one of the state’s top teams. CV probably needs a win in its next two games (Lebanon next week) to get in the state playoffs.
The Foxes stayed undefeated with a 40-23 home win against Dallas in which Silverton led 34-7 early in the third quarter.
Sisters at Philomath
Records: Sisters 1-5, 1-2 4A Special District 3; Philomath 1-5, 0-3 SD 3
The Warriors have had a hard time slowing down opposing teams, having given up 115 points in three league games.
Sisters, which gave No. 6 Cascade everything it could handle last week before falling 25-21, has three losses in the last four weeks by eight points or fewer.
Sweet Home at Stayton
Records: Sweet Home 2-4, 1-2 4A Special District 3; Stayton 4-2, 2-1 4A SD 3
The Huskies’ season comes down to its last two regular-season games, with Newport (2-4, 2-1) coming up next week. Only the top two teams in the league automatically make the bracket, but eight total teams outside the top two qualify for the 4A play-in round.
Stayton, led by former West Albany coach Randy Nyquist, has consecutive wins against Philomath (47-26) and Newport (35-8) after a tight loss to Cascade (47-39).
(2) Santiam Christian at Sutherlin
Records: Santiam Christian 6-0, 2-0 3A Special District 2 North; Sutherlin 5-1, 2-0 SD 2 North
The Eagles keep mowing down challengers, with all six wins coming by 35 points or more. Sutherlin looks to be the last serious threat to keep Santiam Christian from an undefeated regular season.
The Bulldogs’ only defeat is to 3A No. 1 Hidden Valley (50-26) in the season opener, but they narrowly escaped La Pine (3-3, 0-2) 29-28 two weeks ago.
Madras at Scio
Records: Madras 3-3, 1-1 3A Special District 1 East; Scio 3-3, 1-1 SD 1 East
The Loggers, coming off a 28-20 home loss to Yamhill-Carlton, need to finish in the top two in their division or risk missing out on one of the league’s other two state playoff spots awarded based on power rankings.
Madras lost 27-7 at Y-C last week before beating Blanchet Catholic 28-7 at home.
Harrisburg at La Pine
Records: Harrisburg 2-4, 0-2 3A Special District 2 North; La Pine 3-3, 0-2 SD 2 North
The last two winless teams in the North battle to get out of the cellar. The Eagles have an outside shot of finishing in the top three of their division and getting to the state playoffs.
La Pine has been shut out in two of its three losses, and the other came by one point.
Regis at Jefferson
Records: Regis 1-5, 1-1 2A Special District 3; Jefferson 0-6, 0-2 SD 3
Time: 7:30 p.m.
As the Lions chase their first win, Jefferson’s three remaining opponents have a combined 3-15 record. Regis defeated Central Linn 34-0 two weeks ago.
(5) Monroe at Central Linn
Records: Monroe 5-1, 2-0 2A Special District 3; Central Linn 1-5, 0-2 SD 3
Monroe will try not to look past the Cobras with a matchup against co-league leader Oakland next week. The Dragons have allowed 36 combined points in three games since a 52-49 loss at No. 1 Toledo.
Central Linn plays Jefferson next week.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net