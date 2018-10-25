Try 1 month for 99¢
Logan Steeves
Corvallis quarterback Logan Steeves, seen here against West Albany earlier this season, tossed eight touchdown passes in last week's win against Central. The Spartans can get into the 5A state playoffs with a win Friday versus South Albany and a Central loss to Dallas.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses; All games at 7 p.m.

(5) Silverton at (4) West Albany

Records: Silverton 7-1, 7-1 5A Mid-Willamette Conference (Special District 3); West Albany 8-0, 8-0 Mid-Willamette

The Bulldogs will look to stay on a roll heading into the state playoffs and keep the conference title all to themselves.

Both teams have the benefit of playing a high-level opponent the week before the postseason.

Silverton has improved its health — and team strength — with the return of quarterback Levi Nielsen and running back Hayden Roth in recent weeks.

Corvallis at South Albany

Records: Corvallis 3-5, 3-5 Mid-Willamette; South Albany 2-6, 2-6 Mid-Willamette

Corvallis showed its potential in last week’s 56-29 home win against Central, led by Logan Steeves’ eight touchdown passes.

The Spartans also kept alive their state playoff hopes, and will get in with a victory Friday and a Dallas (2-6, 2-6) win against Central (4-4, 4-4). If they don’t make it, the 17-15 home loss to McKay (1-7, 1-7) three weeks ago will haunt them.

South Albany’s thin depth has been exposed this season with the loss of several key players to injury.

North Salem at Lebanon

Records: North Salem 2-6, 2-6 Mid-Willamette; Lebanon 6-2, 6-2 Mid-Willamette

Lebanon unexpectedly steamrolled Crescent Valley, 56-19, last week to stop the Raiders’ three-game win streak. The Warriors have their own three-game stretch and appear ready for the playoffs.

North Salem averaged 37.3 points against the four other bottom-half conference teams but just 6.8 against the four top-half teams it’s played.

McKay at Crescent Valley

Records: McKay 1-7, 1-7 Mid-Willamette; Crescent Valley 5-3, 5-3 Mid-Willamette

Raiders coach Scott Sanders said it’s his job to get his team focused again after failing to come off the high of a win against Silverton before playing Lebanon.

McKay may or may not get CV’s full attention. The Royal Scots have been competitive in just two games this fall.

Corbett at (8) Scio

Records: Corbett 1-7, 1-3 3A Special District 1 East; Scio 6-2, 4-0 SD 1 East

Following last week’s 50-13 win against Blanchet, the Loggers must play one more meatball before the playoffs start.

Corbett has scored 28 points this season and has been shut out four times.

La Pine at Santiam Christian

Records: La Pine 3-5, 1-3 3A Special District 2 North; Santiam Christian 6-2, 3-1 SD 2 North

The Eagles’ 3-0 win against Harrisburg last week forged a three-way tie atop the division standings with SC, Harrisburg and Sutherlin. Three of Santiam Christian’s last four games have been decided by seven points or fewer.

La Pine has been competitive but come up on the wrong side of three close league games.

(10) Harrisburg at Pleasant Hill

Records: Harrisburg 6-2, 3-1 3A Special District 2 North; Pleasant Hill 3-5, 2-2 SD 2 North

The Eagles were hot offensively, scoring 33 or more points in four straight games, before the Santiam Christian loss. But it’s hard to believe Harrisburg won’t make some noise in the 3A playoff bracket.

Pleasant Hill lost 33-26 to co-division leader Sutherlin last week and won’t be a pushover.

Creswell at (1) Monroe

Records: Creswell 1-7, 0-4 2A Special District 3; Monroe 7-1, 4-0 SD 3

The Dragons are beating the teams they should and dominating the way you’d expect a top-ranked team to take care of the competition.

Creswell has lost five straight, including three by no more than 15 points.

(9) Jefferson at Oakland

Records: Jefferson 7-1, 3-1 2A Special District 3; Oakland 2-6, 2-2 SD 3

The Lions dropped three places in the coaches poll this week after a 33-18 win against Creswell. Closer than they expected, I guess. Still, Jefferson is riding high in a breakthrough season.

Oakland, a 42-35 winner against Central Linn last week, could provide a test.

Regis at Central Linn

Records: Regis 2-6, 2-2 2A Special District 3; Central Linn 4-4, 1-3 SD 3

The Cobras dropped their second straight close game in the loss to Oakland.

Regis, once a state power, has allowed 41 or more points in six games.

4A classification

The 4A classification finished its regular season last week.

Eighth-ranked Sweet Home (6-2, 5-0 Special District 3) has earned a berth in the round of 16 bracket by finishing in the top two of its league. The Huskies, because they are league champions and at 11th are within the top 16 of the OSAA's frozen rankings, are guaranteed a home game in next week's round of 16.

Philomath (2-6, 0-5 Special District 3) did not qualify for the postseason.

— Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net

