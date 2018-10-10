OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses
All games at 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Corvallis at (3) West Albany
Records: Corvallis 2-4, 2-4 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; West Albany 6-0, 6-0 Mid-Willamette
The Bulldogs keep marching toward their Oct. 26 matchup with Mid-Willamette co-leader Silverton to close out the regular season.
The Spartans saw their state playoff hopes essentially extinguished with last week’s loss to previously winless McKay.
Stayton at (10) Sweet Home
Records: Stayton 2-4, 1-2 4A Oregon West Conference; Sweet Home 4-2, 3-0 Oregon West
The Huskies were too much for Philomath, scoring 32 or more for the fourth straight game. Sweet Home will travel to Newport (6-0, 3-0) next week with the conference title likely on the line in the final week of the 4A regular season.
Stayton will be a solid test, coming off a 26-0 win against Philomath and a 13-12 loss to Newport.
Philomath at Sisters
Records: Philomath 2-4, 0-3 Oregon West; Sisters 0-6, 0-3 Oregon West
The Warriors got the ball moving last week and will now take on their best chance at a league win.
Like Stayton, Sisters also has a one-point loss to Newport but fell 30-7 at Cascade last Friday.
(7T) Scio at Madras
Records: Scio 4-2, 2-0 3A Special District 1 East; Madras 4-2, 2-0 SD 1 East
The last two undefeated teams in Special District 1 East meet in Central Oregon.
The Loggers ran over Yamhill-Carlton last week, 46-0 and have put up 154 points in the last four games. Madras won 24-7 at Blanchet, which came after a 30-14 win against Y-C.
FRIDAY
(6) Lebanon at South Albany
Records: Lebanon 4-2, 4-2 Mid-Willamette; South Albany 2-4, 2-4 Mid-Willamette
Lebanon still has some work to do, but the Warriors took a big step toward securing a postseason berth with last week’s home win against Central.
South is struggling to find offense right now while dealing with a pile of injuries.
(5) Silverton at Crescent Valley
Records: Silverton 6-0, 6-0 Mid-Willamette; Crescent Valley 4-2, 4-2 Mid-Willamette
Can the Raiders get healthy enough to spoil the Foxes undefeated season? CV made big plays in all phases to get past South Albany.
Since its one-point win against Lebanon, Silverton has been mowing down its opponents with relative ease despite playing without quarterback Levi Nielsen.
La Pine at (7T) Harrisburg
Records: La Pine 2-4, 0-2 3A Special District 2 North; Harrisburg 5-1, 2-0 SD 2 North
The Eagles will try not to look past La Pine and ahead to a big matchup with Santiam Christian next week. Harrisburg has taken care of business the last two weeks, winning by a combined 96-14.
La Pine has scored 18 or fewer points in five of six games and allowed 21 or fewer four times.
Sutherlin at (9T) Santiam Christian
Records: Sutherlin 4-2, 1-1 3A Special District 2 North; Santiam Christian 5-1, 2-0 SD 2 North
The Eagles are still undefeated in league play with a freshman quarterback in Ely Kennel leading the way.
Sutherlin couldn’t keep up with Harrisburg in a 33-7 loss, marking the first time the Bulldogs have allowed more than 20 points this season.
(7) Jefferson at Central Linn
Records: Jefferson 5-1, 1-1 2A Special District 3; Central Linn 4-2, 1-1 SD 3
This game could decide Special District 3’s second of two automatic state playoff berths. Monroe is in the driver’s seat after beating both the last two weeks.
Jefferson successfully bounced back from its lone loss to hammer Regis. Central Linn couldn’t slow down Monroe.
Oakland at (1) Monroe
Records: Oakland 1-5, 1-1 2A Special District 3; Monroe 5-1, 2-0 SD 3
The Dragons secured their spot on top of the league standings as Zach Young and Brody Ballard combined for 299 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 25 carries.
Oakland got its first win last week, 18-12 at Creswell.
— Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net