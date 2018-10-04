All games at 7 p.m. Friday
Rankings in OSAA coaches polls in parentheses
Crescent Valley at South Albany
Records: Crescent Valley 3-2, 3-2 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; South Albany 2-3, 2-3 Mid-Willamette
With four weeks left in the regular season, neither team can afford to lose this one and still have high hopes of reaching the state playoffs. The Mid-Willamette gets five spots in the 5A bracket.
Both teams have Lebanon on their remaining schedules, while Crescent Valley also has to play Silverton.
(10) Central at (6) Lebanon
Records: Central 3-2, 3-2 Mid-Willamette; Lebanon 3-2, 3-2 Mid-Willamette
Turnovers have been a big problem for the Warriors, as they were last week against West Albany.
Central is the first of three straight playoff contenders for Lebanon, with South Albany and Crescent Valley to follow. The Panthers are coming off consecutive wins against those teams.
(2) West Albany at North Salem
Records: West Albany 5-0, 5-0 Mid-Willamette; North Salem 1-4, 1-4 Mid-Willamette
The schedule gets a bit easier for the Bulldogs, who have established themselves as a state title contender.
But North Salem isn't a total pushover. The Vikings are coming off a 52-31 win against McKay and haven't allowed more than 35 points in a game.
McKay at Corvallis
Records: McKay 0-5, 0-5 Mid-Willamette; Corvallis 2-3, 2-3 Mid-Willamette
The Spartans probably need to win three of their last four games to make state, with Central, West Albany and South Albany left to play.
McKay is the easiest of those left. The Royal Scots have allowed 94 combined points the last two weeks.
(10) Sweet Home at Philomath
Records: Sweet Home 3-2, 2-0 4A Special District 3; Philomath 2-3, 0-2 SD 3
Sweet Home has played in a bunch of high-scoring games, with the fewest combined points in the last four being 51. The Huskies beat Cascade 41-38 last week.
Philomath has struggled on offense in recent weeks, scoring 28 total in its last three games. The Warriors showed promise in a 27-21 loss to undefeated and current No. 8 Newport two weeks ago before falling 26-0 at Stayton.
Scio at Yamhill-Carlton
Records: Scio 3-2, 1-0 3A Special District 1 East; Yamhill-Carlton 2-3, 0-1 SD 1 East
The Loggers have put a 0-2 start far in the rear-view mirror. They've won three straight while averaging 36 points a game.
Yamhill-Carlton, now a 3A school after dropping from 4A, has played four close games after opening its season with a 42-13 win against Warrenton.
(8) Santiam Christian at Siuslaw
Records: Santiam Christian 4-1, 1-0 3A Special District 2 North; Siuslaw 0-4, 0-1 SD 2 North
The Eagles look for their third straight victory while playing their fourth road game.
Siuslaw, a 4A school playing 3A football, hasn't found it any easier going after finishing 1-7 in 2016. The Vikings have been outscored 230-37.
(9) Harrisburg at Sutherlin
Records: Harrisburg 4-1, 1-0 3A Special District 2 North; Sutherlin 4-1, 1-0 SD 2 North
Harrisburg is another team that plays high-scoring games. The Eagles have put up 48 or more in all four wins and lost 52-20 to Cascade Christian.
Sutherlin plays low-scoring, tight games. The Bulldogs' 21-13 home win against La Pine last week was only their fourth-closest contest of the season.
Central Linn at (2) Monroe
Records: Central Linn 4-1, 1-0 2A Special District 3; Monroe 4-1, 1-0 SD 3
Monroe will take on a fellow league title contender for a second straight week after Zach Young led the Dragons to a 43-26 win at Jefferson. Young rushed for 269 yards and four touchdowns and passed for another.
Central Linn bounced back from its loss to Toledo with a 41-20 win against Creswell in the league opener. The Cobras get Jefferson next week.
(6) Jefferson at Regis
Records: Jefferson 4-1, 0-1 2A Special District 3; Regis 1-4, 1-0 SD 3
The Lions struggled to run the ball against Monroe but saw quarterback Luke McGivney throw for 289 yards and three touchdowns on 11 completions. Special District 3 gets only two automatic state berths, so there's work to do to get into the bracket.
Regis gave up 197 points in four nonleague games before beating Oakland 26-6 in last week's league opener.
