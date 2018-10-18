OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses
All games at 7 p.m.
(10) Crescent Valley at (9) Lebanon
Records: Crescent Valley 5-2, 5-2 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; Lebanon 5-2, 5-2 Mid-Willamette
Both teams clinched their state playoff berths with wins last week, CV against Silverton and Lebanon versus South Albany. Each is on a roll, with the Raiders having won three straight and the Warriors two in a row.
Crescent Valley proved its place as one of the Mid-Willamette's top defensive teams against Silverton, while Lebanon has unquestionably one of the conference's top offenses.
(4) West Albany at Dallas
Records: West Albany 7-0, 7-0 Mid-Willamette; Dallas 2-5, 2-5 Mid-Willamette
The Bulldogs learned in its win against Corvallis that some of the Mid-Willamette's lower-half teams can put up a fight. West wasn't at the top of its game, and some of the credit has to go to the Spartans.
Dallas has three conference losses by a combined eight points. The Dragons have a small chance at making the state playoffs, needing wins against West and Central, plus a Corvallis loss to South Albany next week if the Spartans get past the Panthers on Friday.
Central at Corvallis
Records: Central 4-3, 4-3 Mid-Willamette; Corvallis 2-5, 2-5 Mid-Willamette
The Spartans, who showed their potential last week against West Albany even though they weren't at full strength, will try to keep the Panthers from wrapping up their playoff spot.
Despite three straight losses, Corvallis can still make the 5A bracket with two wins and a Central loss to Dallas next week. The Spartans finish the regular season next Friday with South Albany.
South Albany at North Salem
Records: South Albany 2-5, 2-5 Mid-Willamette; North Salem 1-6, 1-6 Mid-Willamette
The RedHawks finish the season with two games against fellow bottom-half teams North and Corvallis.
North Salem has had three competitive losses, including last week’s 27-14 defeat at Central.
(8) Sweet Home at (10) Newport
Records: Sweet Home 5-2, 4-0 4A Oregon West Conference; Newport 6-1, 3-1 Oregon West
With last week’s 24-7 home win against Newport, Cascade erased this being a regular season-ending clash between two undefeated league teams.
Sweet Home won its fifth straight game, a 20-19 home win against Stayton as a last-second pass was off the mark. That comes two weeks after holding off Cascade, 41-38.
The Huskies can clinch a spot in the round of 16 with a victory. Newport’s three league wins came by a combined eight points.
Cascade at Philomath
Records: Cascade 3-4, 3-1 Oregon West; Philomath 2-5, 0-4 Oregon West
The Warriors took their fifth straight loss, 29-18 at Sisters, and will try to spoil Cascade’s bid to avoid the 4A play-in round.
The Cougars have stepped up on defense, allowing 14 combined points in the last two games.
Blanchet Catholic at (9) Scio
Records: Blanchet Catholic 0-7, 0-3 3A Special District 1 East; Scio 5-2, 3-0 SD 1 East
The Loggers won 28-20 at Madras last week in the de facto East title game and now finishes the regular season against teams with a combined 1-13 record.
Scio's opponents have 14 points in the past five games. Blanchet scored its season high last week in a 35-21 loss to Salem Academy and has a total of 47 points for the season.
Santiam Christian at (10) Harrisburg
Records: Santiam Christian 5-2, 2-1 3A Special District 2 North; Harrisburg 6-1, 3-0 SD 2 North
After a 26-23 home loss to Sutherlin (5-2, 2-1) last week, Santiam Christian needs a win to forge a first-place tie in the North.
With a 34-20 home victory against La Pine, Harrisburg had its closest margin in a four-game win streak. At 312, these Eagles have the second-most points in 3A. Amity is tops at 358.
(2) Monroe at Regis
Records: Monroe 6-1, 3-0 2A Special District 3; Regis 2-5, 2-1 SD 3
The Dragons have rolled through league play so far, with their closest game being 17 points.
Regis’ two wins have come against Creswell and Oakland, a combined 2-12. Monroe gets Creswell next week.
Central Linn at Oakland
Records: Central Linn 4-3, 1-2 2A Special District 3; Oakland 1-6, 1-2 SD 3
The Cobras need wins in their last two regular-season games (Regis next week) and hope their OSAA ranking is good enough to get them in the state playoffs.
Each 2A special district is given two automatic berths in the round of 16. The last four spots in the bracket are based on the power rankings.
Oakland has 31 combined points in its last five games.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa