Final OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses
3A
(6) Scio at (2) Cascade Christian
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Location: U.S. Community Park, Medford
Records: Scio 8-2, 5-0 Special District 3; Cascade Christian 9-1, 5-0 Special District 5 South
The Loggers continued their recent stretch of high-scoring offense last week with a 50-35 home win against St. Mary’s. They’ve scored 148 points in three games.
Scio, seeded sixth in the bracket, has won eight straight games since season-opening losses to Molalla (21-20), which competed in the 4A play-in round, and Rainier (39-0), the top-seeded 3A team. Seven of those eight opponents scored 22 or fewer points.
They get another Medford-area team in this week's quarterfinals, but one with much more playoff history and success.
The teams meet again in the playoffs, as they did in last year’s semifinals. Cascade Christian won that game, 49-28 in Cottage Grove, and defeated Santiam Christian the next week, 28-21 for the state title. The also met in 2016, a 49-0 first-round decision for the Challengers.
Cascade Christian, seeded second, has played six games this season against teams that reached the first round of the playoffs (one in 4A), but Scio will be its first opponents that’s gotten to the quarterfinals.
Kiegan Schaan is a big-play quarterback for the Challengers.
2A
Lakeview at (1) Monroe
Time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Records: Lakeview 5-4, 4-0 Special District 5; Monroe 9-1, 5-0 Special District 3
Monroe’s four straight shutouts, all with winning scores in the 40s, are proof that the top-seeded Dragons are peaking on defense moving into Saturday's quarterfinal.
The defending state champions started off their playoff run last week versus Grant Union the same way they did last season (48-0 win against Stanfield), by holding an opponent scoreless. Dylan Irwin led the defense in the 49-0 victory with 15 tackles.
Monroe junior Zach Young continued his big season on the ground with 233 rushing yards, with touchdown runs of 42 and 55, on 17 attempts against Grant Union. The Dragons also got two scores through the air on catches by Louden Ballard.
Lakeview, the eighth seed in the bracket this season and a 3A playoff first-round loser to Scio in 2017, has a strong strength of schedule. Seven of the Honkers’ nine opponents made the 3A or 2A playoff brackets. Burns (33-6 loss) and Nyssa (41-0 loss) are still alive in 3A, while Lost River (13-12 win) and Glide (21-20 win) are still playing in 2A.
Lakeview got past visiting Jefferson last week, 31-12, in the opening round of the playoffs. The Honkers have won five of six since a 0-3 start against Burns, Nyssa and Brookings-Harbor (21-20), another 3A playoff team.