Final OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses; All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
5A
La Salle Prep at (4) West Albany
Records: La Salle 6-3, 5-1 Special District 1 East; West Albany 8-1, 8-1 Mid-Willamette Conference (Special District 3)
The Bulldogs couldn’t get their offense into gear against Silverton, and it ended up costing them their undefeated record. Coach Brian Mehl said he wasn’t concerned about his team bouncing back for its next opponent.
A rematch with Silverton is possible in next week’s quarterfinals.
La Salle is coming off a 64-28 loss at Scappoose in a special district crossover game. In games against other 5A playoff teams, La Salle lost 62-14 to Pendleton and defeated Parkrose 27-14.
(8) Lebanon at (10) Crater
Records: Lebanon 7-2, 7-2 Mid-Willamette; Crater 6-3, 4-1 Special District 2 South
With four straight wins, Lebanon is the hottest Mid-Willamette team heading into the playoffs. The Warriors will play for their third straight trip to the quarterfinals.
Two of Crater’s three losses have come against the top two seeded teams in the 5A bracket: No. 1 Wilsonville (53-20) and Churchill (58-20). The other was against Thurston (40-35), also a playoff team.
(9) Crescent Valley at (6) Pendleton
Records: Crescent Valley 6-3, 6-3 Mid-Willamette; Pendleton 8-1, 6-0 Special District 1 East
The Raiders have won four of their last five, with a dominating victory against co-MWC champion Silverton as the one that stands out.
CV hasn’t played many close games this season. Only one (a 22-21 win against Dallas) has been decided by fewer than 13 points.
Pendleton took its first loss of the season last week, falling 53-7 at Wilsonville after scoring at least 38 points in each previous game.
4A
(6) Marist Catholic at (8) Sweet Home
Records: Marist 4-4, 3-1 Special District 4; Sweet Home 6-2, 5-0 Special District 3
It’s a rematch of the season-opener won by Marist, 28-12, in Eugene.
The Huskies won their sixth straight with a 34-7 victory at Newport. They’ve found a way to win the close ones and found a way to put away opponents below them in the standings.
Marist played a loaded nonleague schedule that also included playoff teams Seaside and Banks. The Spartans are 2-4 against teams in the 4A bracket.
3A
St. Mary’s at (6) Scio
Records: St. Mary’s 6-3, 4-1 Special District 2 South; Scio 7-2, 5-0 Special District 1 East
The Loggers finished the regular season with two blowout wins, and they’ve scored 44 or more points in their last six games. Scio’s defeats were to Molalla (21-20), a 4A play-in team, and Rainier (39-0), the top seed in the 3A bracket.
St. Mary’s won six in a row — with a combined 67 points allowed — before last week’s 61-13 loss to Cascade Christian.
(5) Clatskanie at (10) Santiam Christian
Records: Clatskanie 6-3, 3-2 Special District 1 West; Santiam Christian 7-2, 4-1 Special District 2 North
Santiam Christian has high expectations, and for good reason. The program has made the state quarterfinals the last nine years. That run has included three runner-up finishes and two other trips to the semifinals.
Clatskanie’s three losses have come against top-five seeds in the bracket: No. 5 Vale (20-14), No. 1 Rainier (36-20) and No. 2 Amity (40-32).
(9) Harrisburg at (2) Cascade Christian
Records: Harrisburg 7-2, 4-1 Special District 2 North; Cascade Christian 8-1, 5-0 Special District 2 South
Harrisburg has quite the playoff run of its own, reaching at least the quarterfinals in five straight seasons. The Eagles were first in 2016 and second in 2014.
Friday’s game is a rematch of a Sept. 14 game in Medford, which Cascade Christian won 52-20. The Challengers’ only loss is to 4A Klamath Union (20-14).
Cascade Christian often plays at least one area team in the playoffs. The Challengers went through Harrisburg, Scio and Santiam Christian to win last year’s title.
2A
(9) Jefferson at Lakeview
Records: Jefferson 8-1, 4-1 Special District 3; Lakeview 4-4, 4-0 Special District 5
The Lions finished seventh in the final 2A power rankings, which would have given them a home game on seed. But the OSAA policies call for league champions to get first-round home games. Thus Jefferson was sent on the road after two league champions leapfrogged the Lions. Jefferson is making its first playoff appearance since 2009 and seeking the program’s first playoff win since 1965.
Lakeview has had four games decided by eight points or fewer and won three of them.
Grant Union at (1) Monroe
Time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Records: Grant Union 5-4, 3-1 Special District 6; Monroe 8-1, 5-0 Special District 3
The Dragons made it back to the bracket and will attempt to defend their state title. Their only loss was to Willamina (21-7), a 3A playoff team.
Monroe, which went to John Day and beat Grant Union 20-8 on Sept. 7, enters the postseason with three straight shutout wins.
The Prospectors returned just one starter from a team that went 8-2 and reached the 2017 quarterfinals.