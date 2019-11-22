All three area high school football teams that played last week are still alive after wins in the OSAA state quarterfinals. Here’s a look at all three semifinal matchups.
Final OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses
5A
(2) West Albany vs. (3) Crater
Time: 5 p.m. Saturday
Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene
Records: West Albany 11-0, Crater 10-1
The third-seeded Bulldogs’ high-scoring offense gets a big-time test against a second-seeded Crater defense that has four straight shutouts and six in all this season.
“They’re a lot of fun to watch on tape. They remind me of our team in a way. They’re not like massively big. They just run really well. They’re versatile. They play really hard,” West coach Brian Mehl said. “I have a hard time saying if their defense is more effective than their offense. They’re both really good. Their defense is scary because they have some unique talent over there. But they fly around and they get after it, for sure.”
The Bulldogs and Comets are first and second in fewest points allowed, respectively, among 5A teams this fall.
Crater has a four-year starting quarterback in Trever Davis and a running back Gavin Acrey who had 245 rushing yards in the Comets’ 31-20 loss to top-ranked and top-seeded Thurston.
Acrey had an interception return for a touchdown in last week’s win against Parkrose (49-0).
“Their running back is the toughest guy we’ve faced all year. He’s a game-breaker,” Mehl said. “He’s really good at kickoff return, he starts at DB and he’s a home run threat.”
Both teams will be playing their seventh playoff opponent this season. All of West’s such games have come in league play and the postseason. Crater defeated Wilsonville, which lost to Thurston in the 5A quarterfinals, 40-0 in the season opener on the road.
Top-seeded Thurston and fourth-seeded Silverton will play in the first semifinal at Autzen at noon Saturday.
Saturday’s games at Autzen will be the first playoff games held there since 2013. Prior to that it was 2006, when Corvallis defeated West in three overtimes in the first 5A state championship game.
3A
(2) Santiam Christian vs. (4) Burns
Time: 11 a.m. Saturday
Location: Hermiston High School
Records: Santiam Christian 11-0, Burns 11-0
The second-seeded Eagles are making the Eastern Oregon swing through the postseason after home games against Nyssa and Vale. But now there’s a road trip involved.
Santiam Christian has defeated their five opponents that reached the playoffs by a combined 240-35, including playoff wins by a 108-13 margin. The Eagles have had one game this season – a 43-22 win against Harrisburg – decided by fewer than 35 points.
Third-seeded Burns, a 14-13 quarterfinal winner against visiting Clatskanie last week, has also had a dominant season but with several closer games. The Hilanders started the three straight contests decided by 20 points or less against Sisters (24-6), Lakeview (18-0) and La Pine (20-0).
But the next seven games included just one margin under 28 points and an average winning score of 43-7. Burns has allowed almost exactly half the number of points this season as Santiam Christian, 66 to 113.
The Hilanders’ schedule was backloaded, as they’ve played postseason teams in four of their last five games.
Against Clatskanie, the Burns defense got a defensive stop inside its own 10-yard line in the final minute and the Hilanders got a win despite being outgained 337-135 in yardage.
2A
(4) Monroe vs. (3) Kennedy
Time: 11 a.m. Saturday
Location: Hillsboro Stadium
Records: Monroe 10-1, Kennedy 9-1
The fourth-seeded Dragons roll into the semifinals for the third straight year after romping Toledo 56-26 in a rematch from earlier in the season.
Top-seeded Kennedy, the 2018 champion, opened its season with a 22-0 loss at 3A semifinalist Rainier.
The Trojans have followed that with nine straight wins and no games decided by fewer than 17 points. They’ve defeated Grant Union (35-6) and Oakland (45-7) in the playoffs.
Monroe hasn’t had a close game since the 52-49 loss at Toledo on Sept. 20.
Monroe and Kennedy met twice in 2017, when the Dragons won the state title. The Dragons won both meetings, 28-0 in the regular season and 41-35 in a state quarterfinal.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net