Prep football: Cale throws 4 TDs in Bulldogs' victory

West Albany junior quarterback Michael Cale threw four touchdown passes on Friday night as the Bulldogs earned a 28-0 victory over visiting Lebanon.

The game was scoreless after the first quarter as both defenses did a good job of holding their ground.

The Bulldogs had their first opportunity midway through the quarter after recovering a Lebanon fumble and starting a drive at the Warriors 42-yard line.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

But Lebanon came up with a stop on fourth-and-1 attempt by West Albany as Lebanon's Waylon Wolfe and Jaren Miller stopped Cale short of the first down on an edge by the Bulldog quarterback.

After the Bulldog defense forced a punt, West Albany took possession early in the second quarter at their own 29. A couple of runs by senior running back Zach Cehrs gave the Bulldogs a first down at their own 42.

Cale then found senior receiver Caeden Zamora in the right flat. Zamora broke a tackle and raced down the sideline for a 58-yard touchdown. Luis Maciel made the point-after for a 7-0 lead.

That score held until late in the first half as neither offense could gain any momentum. After a combined five possessions ended in punts, the Bulldogs took over at their own 26 with 1:41 left in the half.