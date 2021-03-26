Prep football: Cale throws 4 TDs in Bulldogs' victory

West Albany junior quarterback Michael Cale threw four touchdown passes on Friday night as the Bulldogs earned a 28-0 victory over visiting Lebanon.
The game was scoreless after the first quarter as both defenses did a good job of holding their ground.
The Bulldogs had their first opportunity midway through the quarter after recovering a Lebanon fumble and starting a drive at the Warriors 42-yard line.
But Lebanon came up with a stop on fourth-and-1 attempt by West Albany as Lebanon's Waylon Wolfe and Jaren Miller stopped Cale short of the first down on an edge by the Bulldog quarterback.
After the Bulldog defense forced a punt, West Albany took possession early in the second quarter at their own 29. A couple of runs by senior running back Zach Cehrs gave the Bulldogs a first down at their own 42.
Cale then found senior receiver Caeden Zamora in the right flat. Zamora broke a tackle and raced down the sideline for a 58-yard touchdown. Luis Maciel made the point-after for a 7-0 lead.
That score held until late in the first half as neither offense could gain any momentum. After a combined five possessions ended in punts, the Bulldogs took over at their own 26 with 1:41 left in the half.
A series of quick passes and a keeper by Cale pushed the ball down to the Warrior 29. Cale then found Zamora on a deep throw for a touchdown. Maciel’s point-after gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 halftime lead.
West Albany received the second-half kickoff, but Lebanon's Seth McCord forced a fumble and Trayvin Evans recovered to give the Warriors good field position at the Bulldog 41. But the drive stalled after a holding penalty and a sack led to a fourth-and-13 at the Bulldogs 20-yard line which the Warriors were unable to complete.
After a scoreless third quarter, West Albany’s Zamora stepped in front of a pass from Lebanon senior quarterback Cole Weber to make an interception which he ran back to the Warriors 45-yard line.
A series of runs by Cehrs pushed the ball to the Warrior 15. The drive was capped by a touchdown pass from Cale to Miller.
The Bulldogs finished the scoring on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cale to Zamora with just over 2 minutes left in the game.
Cale completed 9 of 15 passing attempts for 176 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Cale was sacked three times. Cehrs added 143 rushing yards on 23 attempts.
For Lebanon, Weber completed 8 of 19 attempts for 71 yards and was sacked six times. Junior Brayden Burton gained 71 yards on 17 carries.
West Albany (3-1, 3-0 5A Special District 3) will play at Silverton on Friday. Lebanon (1-3, 1-2) will host North Bend in a non-league game on Friday.
West Albany 28, Lebanon 0
Lebanon 0 0 0 0 — 0
West Albany 0 14 0 14 — 28
Second quarter
WA: Caeden Zamora 58 pass from Michael Cale (Luis Maciel kick); 9:56
WA: Zamora 29 pass from Cale (Maciel kick); 0:45
Fourth quarter
WA: Gavin Miller 15 pass from Cale (Maciel kick); 7:37
WA: Zamora 20 pass from Cale (Maciel kick); 2:04
Individual statistics
Rushing: LHS — Burton 17-71, Sipos 1-(-3), Caleb Bullock 3-25; WA — Cehrs 23-143, Marcus Allen 4-6
Passing: LHS — Weber 8-19-1-71; WA — Cale 8-14-0-176
Receiving: LHS — Colton Vandetta 1-8, Waylon Wolfe 2-22, Brayden Currey 3-25, Ryan Rivers 1-10, Sipos 1-6. WA — Zamora 4-99, Miller 4-68, DeMarcus Houston 1-9.