Prep football: Burton scores three touchdowns as Warriors knock off Spartans

LEBANON — For one half it looked like Friday night’s matchup between the Corvallis Spartans and the Lebanon Warriors would be a defensive battle.

The host Warriors led 7-0 at halftime, taking the lead on a short power run by senior Waylon Wolfe.

But in the second half both offenses found their rhythm. A couple of key stops by the Lebanon defense and three touchdown runs by Brayden Burton made the difference as the Warriors claimed a 37-27 victory in the 5A Special District 3 matchup.

First-year Lebanon coach Troy Walker felt this was the most consistent performance by the offense this season.

“We’ve just been struggling with the finishing aspect and the execution,” Walker said. “The kids executed well and that’s been our key the whole time.”

The Spartans received the second-half kickoff, but their first drive was cut short on an interception by Lebanon junior Colton Vandetta. Two plays later, Warriors quarterback Andreus Smith found wide receiver Brayden Currey for a 29-yard touchdown pass.

Lebanon’s defense forced a Spartans punt on their next drive. The Warriors then kept the ball on the ground for an eight-play, 72-yard scoring drive capped by a Burton touchdown run.