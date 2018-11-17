HILLSBORO — West Albany made the state’s highest-scoring offense work hard for nearly everything it got.
Even against the best, the Bulldogs’ defense held its own and backed up its own jump-off-the-page statistics.
But in the end, it was a few offensive breakdowns and missed chances for West that proved to be too much to overcome.
Wilsonville, led by quarterback Nathan Overholt, led 14-0 at halftime and held off the Bulldogs for a 28-7 win Saturday afternoon in an OSAA 5A football state semifinal at Hillsboro Stadium.
The top-seeded Wildcats (12-0) had scored no fewer than 41 points in any game this season and came in averaging 56 per contest. But they found it a little harder moving the ball against fifth-seeded West Albany (10-2), which led 5A in points allowed.
“We had to give them some plays. We had to defend the whole field,” Bulldogs coach Brian Mehl said. “Our kids scrapped. I thought the effort they gave defensively put us in position to win this game, for sure.”
West fell behind 21-0 in the third quarter after a sack of Bulldogs quarterback Carson Van Dyke and a Wilsonville fumble recovery on the play gave the Wildcats a short field. They scored four plays later on Overholt’s 4-yard touchdown pass to his brother Chad.
But West found some momentum later in the period after Ezra Lopez got his first of two interceptions against Nathan Overholt.
The Bulldogs then went 61 yards, with the final 36 yards coming on a Van Dyke’s touchdown pass to Myles Westberg down the left side.
On the ensuing drive, West’s Porter Phillips picked off Overholt after teammate Drew Toland tipped away the pass in coverage, and the Bulldogs started at the Wilsonville 39.
West got to the 26 after two Hunter Crosswhite runs, but a Trevor Antonson interception gave the ball and momentum back to the Wildcats.
Wilsonville then tacked on its final score, a 36-yard pass from Nathan Overholt to Zach Rivers. That tied Overholt with Beaverton’s Taylor Barton (1997) for the state’s single-season touchdown pass record at 56.
The Wildcats tried to get Overholt to a new record in the final minutes and the game already decided. But Lopez made a diving interception – his seventh of the season – in the end zone.
The Bulldogs had not allowed more than 21 points this season. But they also held the Wildcats to half their average.
“So I don’t think any team could really blow us out, really,” said Lopez, a senior defensive back. “Because of how hard we try, it’s impossible to score that many points on us. We’re flying to the football all the time.”
Crosswhite rushed for 109 yards on 18 carries, and teammate Cassius McGinty covered 24 yards on three attempts in the final minutes of the game.
Van Dyke was 9-of-20 passing for 103 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Westberg caught six passes for 67 yards and the score.
Nathan Overholt passed for 211 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Antonson rushed for 108 yards on 17 carries.
West senior defensive lineman Kyle Hutson said his team’s ability to hold Wilsonville down “says everything. They’ve never seen a defense like ours. They’ve never been a close game that and it put them in a spot.”
Added Mehl: “Just a testament to them all year long. They didn’t change. I thought we made it hard on their quarterback. He’s just really good. Their receivers are good.”
Wilsonville scored on its first possession of the game, going 73 yards and capping the possession with Nathan Overholt’s 2-yard touchdown run.
West looked to quickly answer the Wildcats’ score, sparked by a Crosswhite 40-yard run to the Wilsonville 24.
The Bulldogs got to the 17 on two Phillips runs. But an incomplete pass and a completed ball stopped for no gain ended the drive.
The West defense stood tall on Wilsonville’s next two drives, and the Bulldog offense got back into gear after starting a possession at its own 45 early in the second quarter.
West converted two fourth downs — on a 4-yard Phillips run and a 19-yard pass from Van Dyke to Connor Wolfe — and eventually got the ball to the Wilsonville 1.
But Phillips was stopped in the backfield on a fourth-down run.
Wilsonville responded by going 96 yards in less than three minutes to go up two scores. Nathan Overholt found room down the right sideline and scored on a 46-yard run with 1:12 left in the half.
Mehl said coming up empty on the two first-half drives deep in Wilsonville territory didn’t take the wind out of his team’s sails.
“I thought our defense was playing well at that time. I thought we were still in position,” he said. “We could have been up 14-7 and they could have scored late (in the first half) to knot it up at 14. It was a little bit deflating, but we felt like we were in the ballgame we wanted at the half.”