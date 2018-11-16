West Albany High isn’t hiding from its underdog role.
The fifth-seeded Bulldogs are facing the best offense in 5A football and the top-seeded team in Wilsonville in Saturday’s OSAA state semifinal at Hillsboro Stadium.
West (10-1) will throw its defense, which has allowed the fewest points in the classification this fall at 8.6 per game, at the favorites and see what happens. The Wildcats (11-0) are averaging 56 points per contest behind a strong passing attack.
“They’re an aggressive team. They want to throw the ball deep. They have a lot of good play-makers, so we’ve got to be on our A-game,” said Bulldogs junior defensive back Porter Phillips. “It’s going to challenge our secondary. Our defensive line is going to have to get some good pressure on him to make some bad throws, and hopefully we execute well.”
The Wildcats have scored no fewer than 41 points in any game. Their closest game was a 57-50 home win Sept. 7 against Churchill, which lost in the quarterfinals.
Wilsonville’s 41-20 win at Scappoose on Oct. 5 marks the Wildcats’ second-closest contest. The rest were decided by at least 33 points.
Crater was no match for Wilsonville in last week’s quarterfinal, falling 78-45. The Wildcats led 42-6 at halftime, and most of the Comets’ points game against Wilsonville’s reserves.
The Wildcats are led by senior quarterback Nathan Overholt, who has passed for 3,265 yards and 54 touchdowns with two interceptions this season. His TD total is two behind the single-season scoring record.
“It doesn’t matter who we play. We always feel like we’re adaptable to any offense with some of our versatile kids,” West coach Brian Mehl said. “We always think we have a chance with those kids. We know it’s tough, but we’ll put a good plan together and we’ll hopefully make it tough on their quarterback and what they want to do.”
Confident but humble, the Bulldogs are coming off a second-half shutout of Silverton for the second time in three weeks. West went on the road to get a 20-16 quarterfinal win, with Myles Westberg catching an 18-yard Carson Van Dyke pass for the game-winning score with 2:28 left.
West senior linebacker Drew Toland said he likes the underdog role.
“It’s a good position to be in. There’s nothing to lose, really,” he said. “You look at their track record and their scores and all their high-scoring games. We have what I think is the best defense in the league, in 5A. I think we can put a good run against them.”
West has some momentum with two straight playoff wins, and the emotion of avenging its only loss of the season against Silverton.
But Bulldogs defensive coordinator Cole Pouliot says it’s more of a mindset than momentum. He says the underdog position fits the team well.
“I like it especially with the players that we have, because our guys, they play really hard, and that’s one of the key parts if you’re going to win an underdog game,” Pouliot said. “You’ve got to play hard, you’ve got to believe and you’ve got to never give up. I think we have those makings in our team’s mentality.”
Mehl and Pouliot see comparisons between West’s 2013 and 2018 squads.
Five years ago, the Bulldogs lost 48-0 at Sherwood on the first Friday of September. The Bowmen went undefeated and scored 61 points per game — never scoring fewer than 48 — before meeting West again in the state championship game.
The Bulldogs pulled a 21-20 upset.
“They beat us down pretty hard and then we came back and bounced back and did something special,” said Mehl, the defensive coordinator that season.
He added that you don’t have to be the best team, just the best team on the day the game is played.
“We’re going to relish this role,” Mehl said, “and we’re going to coach the kids up and we’re going to play really hard on Saturday and see where we go.”