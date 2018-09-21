A big-play defense after halftime sparked what had been a sputtering offense when first-half scoring opportunities were presented.
West Albany High didn’t let those chances get away after the break.
The Bulldogs took advantage of numerous short fields in the final two quarters to score 28 points and defeat the RedHawks 34-3 in the first crosstown football game since 2013.
Before a loud and excitable overflow crowd, West (4-0, 4-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) scored three second-half touchdowns against South (2-2, 2-2) with fields of 53 yards or less to get to the end zone thanks to its defense.
“Hats off to the defense,” said West senior receiver Myles Westberg, a recipient of work on the other side with two of his three touchdowns in the second half. “They were great, outstanding, to hold them to three points that’s hard to do.”
Senior defensive back Ezra Lopez, playing with a cast on his right wrist to protect a broken thumb, hauled in his second interception of the game and put the offense in business at its own 47.
Lopez, who had the cast put on Wednesday, said he forgot that he had it on. “I didn’t think about it, you just play like you don’t have it,” he said. “Try your hardest and act like it’s not there.”
Behind the running of Zack Cehrs and Hunter Crosswhite and a 12-yard pass from Carson Van Dyke, the Bulldogs got in position to find paydirt on an 11-play drive.
Westberg finished it on an 11-yard touchdown run, taking a Van Dyke handoff on a sweep left for six.
The West defense forced a three-and-out, with South quarterback Kyle Miller having to cover a bad snap for a 17-yard loss on the possession.
The Bulldogs went 52 yards in seven plays, with a Cehrs 2-yard touchdown run and Seth Jackson’s PAT making it 20-3 with 10:14 remaining.
On the Redhawks’ next offensive play, Tanner Curr intercepted Miller at the South 22. Westberg then came down with a first-down touchdown pass from Van Dyke, outjumping a defender as the Bulldogs quickly turned a close game into a blowout.
The Bulldogs forced another South punt, and Cassius McGinty capped the scoring with a 62-yard touchdown run.
RedHawks coach David Younger said his offense didn’t do his defense any favors.
“Our defense, lights out and great game plan. It’s one of those things were offensively we’ve got to play better,” he said. “We didn’t know some assignments and we’ve got to do a better job as coaches, making sure our guys know what routes they’re running, knowing where to align. That’s on me. I’ll take the blame there.”
The teams were playing for the first time since 2013. West spent the previous four school years in the 6A classification before rejoining 5A and the Mid-Willamette this fall.
The Bulldogs now lead the all-time series 27-17 dating back to South opening in 1971. West has won 13 straight games in the series.
Friday, South played its second full game without starting quarterback Eli Nafziger, who suffered a lower leg injury against Silverton two weeks earlier. The Redhawks hope to have him back soon.
In his place, Miller rushed for a team-high 33 yards and was 3-of-13 passing for 57 yards with four interceptions. West’s Luke Killinger had the final pick after McGinty’s scoring run.
“It’s his second game playing quarterback in his life,” Younger said of Miller. “We’re asking him to do a lot. But he’s learning on the fly and he’s seeing defenses and things he’s never seen before.”
The Bulldog offense was without Porter Phillips, one of their leading rushers. But West got the job done with a corps of ballcarriers.
McGinty had 121 yards on 12 carries, Crosswhite 56 on 14 and Cehrs 44 on nine.
West went to halftime leading 6-3 after a defensive struggle.
Bulldogs coach Brian Mehl said the Redhawk defense was a big reason for his team’s lack of points.
“I think first half offensively I would credit South and their staff and their players. They played really hard,” he said.
South’s Tyler Seiber intercepted a Van Dyke pass deep in RedHawk territory on West’s opening drive. The RedHawks stopped the Bulldogs on a short-fourth-down run from the South 11 to take possession.
West scored midway through the second quarter after finishing off a 74-yard drive.
Connor Wolfe caught a short pass before Westberg went 68 yards for a score after catching a ball down the left sideline and getting past South’s Hayden Watts. The PAT was blocked.
A 39-yard pass from Miller to Watts set up Oswaldo Ramirez’s 29-yard field goal with 2:36 in the half.
The Bulldogs ended the half at the South 23 and went to the locker room with the frustration of another missed opportunity.
“We had some self-inflicted wounds in those positions where we didn’t score, but I thought it was there,” Mehl said. “We didn’t change one thing we did. We just cleaned up and focused better, and once we did we had the points to show for it.”