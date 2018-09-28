Game-changing plays in all phases gave West Albany what turned out to be an insurmountable halftime lead.
Lebanon, struggling to take care of the ball, couldn’t muster enough momentum to get closer than two scores.
West jumped out to a 28-7 advantage at the break Friday night on its way to a 35-21 Mid-Willamette Conference football victory at Memorial Stadium.
The Bulldogs (5-0, 5-0 MWC) kept the Warriors (3-2, 3-2) at arm’s length in the second half, not allowing Lebanon to make a run at it.
“I think it was our preparation during the week,” said West offensive lineman and linebacker Eli McSpaden, whose first-half fumble recovery set up a short touchdown.
“Our mentality is during the week is when you sharpen the ax and Friday is when you cut down the tree. Monday through Thursday is when it really matters and Friday is when we do what we practice.”
West entered the game fourth in this week’s 5A coaches poll while Lebanon was sixth.
The Bulldogs shot out of the gates, holding the Warriors to a three-and-out on defense and then using a short field to score first on Cassius McGinty’s 8-yard touchdown run.
Lebanon stopped West on its next drive at the Warriors 7, but Lebanon’s offense left the field for a third straight drive to open the game without a first down.
A short punt put the Bulldogs at the Lebanon 27. Hunter Crosswhite scored four plays later on a 15-yard touchdown run.
On the first play of the Warriors’ ensuing possession, McSpaden jumped on a fumble that put his team in business again. Myles Westberg caught a 12-yard third-down Carson Van Dyke pass for his first of three touchdowns on the night to make it 21-0 in the opening seconds of the second quarter.
“Our defense played well early for sure. They’re a good group,” West coach Brian Mehl said. “I thought four touchdowns might win us the game tonight. We got one more, and they kept us in the mix.”
Lebanon got on the scoreboard after West’s Hunter Crosswhite fumbled deep in Bulldog territory and the Warriors’ Corbin Anderson recovered at the 21.
The visitors scored four plays later on Eddy Kennedy’s 8-yard touchdown reception from Colton Shepard.
But the Bulldogs had a quick answer.
They went 84 yards in 10 plays, taking just more than two minutes off the clock before Westberg got behind the defense on a fourth-down play to haul in a 32-yard touchdown pass.
Westberg finished the game with eight receptions for 100 yards.
“We had to work hard this whole week in practice and be mentally and physically prepared,” he said. “They’re a hard, strong team. They’ve got athletes, just like us.”
Lebanon had five turnovers in all, with second-half interceptions by Bulldogs Ezra Lopez and McGinty. The Warriors also had a muffed punt.
“That’s been our nemesis,” Warriors coach Ty Tomlin said. “I give (the Bulldogs) the credit on two of them, they popped them out, then another one was just a poor decision by our guy. Our defense had a short field almost the entire first half. I really to give them some credit, trying to make some play.”
Tomlin added that the turnovers have caused frustration and created what seems “like a broken record every week” with his team giving the ball away. He said his team is now minus-14 in turnover margin this season.
Lebanon closed within two scores on Brock Barrett’s 2-yard touchdown run on the Warriors’ opening drive of the third quarter.
But West came right back with a Van Dyke-to-Westberg score from 14 yards.
Lebanon’s Landon Kisling found the end zone with a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 7:11 left in the game.
The Warriors forced a Bulldogs punt but muffed the return. Lebanon got the ball back with 1:11 left, and the game ended on McGinty’s interception in the closing seconds.
Van Dyke, a junior and first-year varsity starter at quarterback, was 15-of-20 passing for 241 yards and three touchdowns.
“Carson executed really well and what we asked him to do tonight. He put the ball in the right places for our receivers and they made some 1-on-1 plays,” Mehl said. “We took what they gave us and we got some production out of that, which is great.”
Next week, Lebanon hosts Central and West Albany goes to North Salem.