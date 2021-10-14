Prep cross-country: Spartans post perfect score at four-team meet

The Corvallis High boys cross-country team posted a perfect score of 15 on Wednesday at a four-team Mid-Willamette Conference meet in Independence.

Spencer Middleton won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 55.99 seconds. His teammates followed close behind as Sam Hanson was second (17:57.02), Cole Fiegener was third (18:04.97), Joseph Parmigiani was fourth in 18:15.11 and Jasper Hitchman was fifth in 18:17.31.

Owen Roberts was the top placer for West Albany, finishing 15th in 19:45.38.

The Spartans also dominated the girls race with a team score of 20. They would have matched the boys score except for the first-place finish of West Albany junior Megumi Ludlow, who posted a time of 19:35.3.

Ava Betts placed second in 21:36.2 as the Spartans swept second through sixth. Kate Middleton placed third in 21:36.7, Ronja Soares was fourth in 21:42.0, Madeline Nason finished fifth in 21:42.7 and Hannah Middleton was sixth in 21:51.9

Bush Park meet

The Crescent Valley boys and girls both took first on Wednesday at a four-team Mid-Willamette Conference meet held at Salem's Bush Park.