For the early part of the season, the Crescent Valley High cross-country teams have been trucking through a grueling schedule of races.
On Wednesday, the Raiders were finally able to let loose on a faster course, and their top runners took full advantage.
Sunitha Black ran a personal-best time for the Raiders at the Mid-Willamette Pre-Conference meet at Crystal Lake Sports Park in Corvallis to win the girls 5,000-meter varsity race. Black navigated the course in 18 minutes, 47 seconds, shaving more than a minute off of her season-best time.
Her time was the third-fastest by a 5A runner this year and lands her in the top 25 of the entire state.
“We’ve had this real wild, adventurous start to the season,” Crescent Valley coach Tyler Bushnell said. “Our first three meets have been these rugged courses with lots of tight, single-track trails with mod crossings and creek pits and stuff like that. So today was our first legitimately fast course, so I think they were excited to finally run free.”
Black, a junior, has battled injuries in each of her previous two cross-country seasons. Last spring, she was able to put together a healthy track season and finished second at 5A state at 3,000 meters and fifth in the 1,500.
“We were asking her to run pretty controlled today,” Bushnell said. “But she was feeling good out there and went for it and got under 19 minutes, which was an all-time best for her. So she was excited about that. The 19-minute barrier is a nice one to dip under. We feel like that was somewhat comfortable even. So in these races still to come, that’s gonna drop.”
In the boys 5,000-meter race, Raiders’ sophomore Blake Byer cruised to victory in 16:05 to also claim a personal-best mark. Byer pulled away from the pack early and finished 23 seconds ahead of runner-up Gavin Grass of Dallas.
After previously posting a season-best at the Ultimook Race — a mud-soaked obstacle course on a ranch in Tillamook — on Sept. 7, Byer smashed that mark Wednesday and posted the seventh-fastest time of any runner in 5A this season.
“Blake was right there, close. He’s knocking on the door of sub-16 and that’s another big barrier for high school boys,” Bushnell said. “That’s a big one and he’s getting really close. … There’s faster courses out there so he’s gotta be excited.”
The Raiders are still working their way back to full strength and have been without Byer’s brother, Cade Byer, all season as he recovers from a broken foot. Bushenell said he could potentially race this weekend, though.
South Albany’s Logan Parker finished third in the boys race on Wednesday, while freshman Avery Nason took third for Corvallis as the Spartans placed a group of runners toward the front in the girls race. Corvallis held a few varsity competitors out of the race, including top runner Madeline Nason, after racing a tough course over the weekend.
“We have a month — I’m not worried about what we do today,” Corvallis coach Mark Hulburt said. “Times don’t mean a thing to me. All I want us to do is go out to win; if you run fast with your competition, your times will start to go down.”
Complete and official results were not immediately available.