The Crescent Valley High girls will have their hands full Wednesday as they try to win a third straight Mid-Willamette Conference cross-country district title.
North Salem is the team standing in the way. The Vikings are a slight favorite in the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course at Waterloo County Park when using season-best time.
The first varsity race of the meet is the girls at 2 p.m. The boys follow at 2:45.
CV junior Sophie Fisher has the fastest time of the season at 18 minutes, 31.9 seconds, which she ran in taking fourth at the Champoeg Invitational earlier this month.
She was 35 seconds ahead of North Salem’s Abi Swain, who ran a season-best 19:02 in an early September race.
All nine teams are competing for state berth. The first five individuals and top four teams advance to the Nov. 3 OSAA state meet at Lane Community College in Eugene.
CV sophomore Sunitha Black is the defending district champion. Senior teammate Geneva Wolfe was second and Fisher fourth last year.
Fisher was unable to compete at state, where the Raiders were fourth, due to an injury. That motivated her for the spring, where she won two track and field district titles and later won the 1,500 and took third in the 3,000 at state.
Fisher has won four races this fall and finished under 19 minutes in her last two.
Led by freshman standout Madeline Nason, Corvallis is the clear third-place team while West Albany is fourth based on season-best times. Lebanon is sixth and South Albany eighth.
Nason has run 18:43. West Albany junior Annie Berry has run 19:39. She’s looking to clinch her first state invitation.
Boys
Crescent Valley is a favorite to repeat its team title based on season-best times. Dallas and Silverton are close for second, while Corvallis and South Albany are among those chasing the fourth and final team berth to state. Lebanon is eighth and West Albany ninth.
Trevor Cross of Dallas and Haile Stutzman of Silverton are the individual favorites in the boys race.
The seniors have competed in four races together this season, with each finishing ahead of the other twice. Cross won the latest battle, as he finished 14th (15:47) and Stutzman 21st (16:04) at the Warner Pacific Classic on Oct. 13 in Portland.
Cross was second at the district meet as a sophomore and third as a junior. Stutzman was seventh as a sophomore and fourth as a junior.
Crescent Valley has six runners among the season’s 16 best times. Legend Lamer, Logan Pawlowski and Blake Byer are the leaders in that group.
Pawlowski, a junior, who took 12th in last year’s race, is the top area returner. Raymond Ingersoll of Corvallis was 15th.
South Albany’s Brady Swanson and Lebanon’s Jadon Roth will likely have to have their best races of the season to make state as individuals.