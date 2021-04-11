Prep cross-country: Norland, Black shine for Raiders at Rose City meet

Crescent Valley’s Keller Norland and Sunitha Black both set school-record times Saturday in leading their teams at the Rose City Championship Invite cross-country meet at Rose City Golf Course in Portland.

Norland finished the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 15 minutes, 0.5 seconds to take eighth in the boys race. Black ran 17:59.3 for fourth in the girls race.

The 5A Raiders finished sixth on the boys side and seventh on the girls while taking on many of the top 6A teams in the state. Franklin was the boys team champion and Ida B. Wells (formerly Wilson) won the girls title.

The Crescent Valley boys finished ahead of Ashland, which was the top-ranked 5A team in the state. The Grizzlies were seventh, four points back of the Raiders.

Behind Norland, Cade Byer was next for CV in 14th in 15:36. Jordan Henke was 33rd in 16:20. Angela Martin was the Raiders’ second girls finisher, taking 46th in 21:00.

