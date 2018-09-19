WATERLOO — Sophie Fisher took it easy this summer, just running for fun before cross-country officially started again in August.
But the Crescent Valley junior already looks like she’s in mid-season form.
Fisher pulled away from the leaders Wednesday to win the Mid-Willamette Preview at Waterloo County Park.
Fisher was one of 5A’s top distance runners on the track last spring, including two district titles and a win in the state 1,500 meters.
“I wanted to continue that over to cross-country and really see what I could do. Put down some better times and have fun, too,” she said.
Wednesday’s meet was supposed to be a preview of the district meet, which will he held on the same course Oct. 24. But some teams didn’t have their top athletes racing, while other teams treated the meet as a training run.
The course was roughly 5,200 meters, 200 more than the standard 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) distance for high school cross-country.
Fisher missed out on last year’s state meet due to injury, which fueled her fire last winter in preparation for the track season.
She’s a much different competitor than she was last fall, when she was her team’s third or fourth runner.
“The last week and a half the practices she has put together have just been phenomenal,” CV coach Tyler Bushnell said.
Fisher’s win in 19 minutes, 13 seconds and a third-place finish from teammate Sunitha Black (20:07), last year’s district champion, helped the Raiders win the girls side with 35 points, 15 better than North Salem.
Vikings junior Abi Swain has ran one of the 5A classification’s top times this fall at 19:02. But she finished fifth in 20:21, running with a teammate throughout the race.
Corvallis freshman Madeline Nason was second in 19:50. She said she liked the course, just not running the three loops that created it.
Nason said she wanted to break 20 minutes, which she did despite the extra length of the course.
“I didn’t really know what I was going to finish today,” she said.
West Albany’s Annie Berry (20:34) and Sienna Higinbotham (21:26) were sixth and 10th, respectively, helping the Bulldogs to third.
Corvallis was fourth and Lebanon fifth. South Albany didn’t field five runners for a complete team.
Lebanon’s Amy Workman (21:25) and Isabella Ayala (21:55) were ninth and 12th, respectively.
Workman did not run at all in the summer due to a busy schedule, Warriors coach Brad Bauer.
She’s really practicing well. Pretty focused, pretty determined. She’s doing a really good job,” Bauer said of Workman, a senior, and adding that he’s expecting more improvement due to her low mileage so far.
Ayala sat out last spring due to injury and run for more than eight months before hitting the roads again in July.
Taylor Lewis, 32nd in 23:43, was South Albany’s top finisher.
Boys
Dallas had the top three finishers, but Crescent Valley got its fifth runner across the line in 11th place to take the team title, 23 points better than the Dragons.
Freshman Cade Byer was the first CV finisher, taking sixth in 17:46. Blake Byer, his twin brother and normally one of the team’s first three finishers this season, was 11th in 18:01 to complete the Raiders’ team score.
“Cade kind of flipped the switch today and led the charge,” Bushnell said.
Logan Pawlowski (17:57) was eighth, Reid Kerr (17:59) ninth and Legend Lamer (18:00) 10th. CV also had 12th and 13th in Gabriel Wilson (18:01) and Keller Norland (18:03), respectively.
The Raiders don’t have Drew Roberts this fall. Roberts, last year’s district champion and a top-10 finisher at state as a freshman in 2017, has moved with his family to Washington state. AJ Sandvig, another all-state runner, graduated and is now running at Southern Oregon.
“Teamwise, we’ve got a good collective mob,” Bushnell said. “No frontrunner like Drew, but it’s close one through five. That makes it exciting to work with.”
Lebanon was fourth in Wednesday’s team standings, South Albany fifth, Corvallis eighth and West Albany ninth.
“This is the best group of boys we’ve put together in a while,” Bauer said. “Really, really like the way the boys are training.”
Lebanon’s Jadon Roth (18:08) was 15th, Corvallis’ Spencer Middleton (18:08) 16th, South Albany’s Carson Austin (18:23) 19th and West Albany’s Ethan Tyler (19:45) 50th to lead their teams.