WATERLOO — It was the Year of the Raiders again at the Mid-Willamette Conference cross-country district meet.
Behind Sophie Fisher’s win in the girls race and Logan Pawlowski’s sixth-place individual finish leading a strong pack on the boys side Wednesday, Crescent Valley High won by relatively slim margins to repeat as team champions at Waterloo County Park.
The boys team scoring was close, with the top three teams separated by eight points. Each team counts the places of its first five runners for its overall score.
CV won it with 57, with Dallas second at 63 and Silverton third at 65. South Albany was fifth at 108, missing out on a state berth by nine points. Lebanon (194) was eighth and West Albany (220) ninth.
The top four times and first five individuals in each varsity race qualify for the Nov. 3 state meet at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Entering the meet, the Crescent Valley girls were second behind North Salem by 11 points based on season-best times over the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) distance. But the Raiders flipped the script to edge the Vikings by eight, 44-52.
North Salem was ahead by one point Wednesday before each team’s fourth and fifth runners were counted.
Corvallis (70) was third and Lebanon (121) fourth to both make state. West Albany (138) was sixth and South Albany (220) eighth. West’s Annie Berry took fourth to qualify as an individual.
Fisher, a junior, ran with the pack for the first mile and with Corvallis freshman Madeline Nason for about two miles before pulling away.
Fisher finished in 18 minutes, 33.9 seconds. Nason was second in 18:48 and North Salem’s Abi Swain third (18:55), followed by Berry (19:13) and CV’s Sunitha Black (19:22), last year’s district champion.
Fisher said her team’s tapering in the past week helped in that she felt fresh for the race.
“The race kind of went to my plan. I wanted to start out a little bit more conservatively and then build off each mile and get faster and finish that last mile with a strong last mile,” she said.
Fisher expected to have Nason close behind, and then the veteran found another gear, mirroring the style she used to win the 5A 1,500 meters on the track last spring.
“That last mile I was able to get a little distance on her. She’s a really strong runner,” Fisher said of Nason, who is competing in just her second season of cross-country.
Fisher has now broken the 19-minute barrier three straight times and Nason three times this season. Both could be in or near the lead pack at state.
“Just a genius-type of race from Sophie, as far as how she got faster each mile,” Raiders coach Tyler Bushnell said. “Negative splits, that’s tough to do. That’s where you get some separation from the pack.”
Nason said her race strategy Wednesday was a simple one.
“I was trying to stay with (Sophie) as I could,” she said, adding that she’s surprised herself a bit this season given her relative lack of experience in the sport.
Nason is a year-round swimmer and joined the cross-country team late. But her aerobic work in the pool helped her make up for lost time.
Berry, a junior, will make her first trip to state. She expressed the joy of her accomplishment with a wide smile of excitement after the race.
“I’m glad it paid off in the end,” she said. “I think I worked really hard.”
Berry is one of five West Albany girls who competes in both cross-country and soccer in the fall. It makes for a busy schedule but it helped her Wednesday, she said.
Like Fisher, Berry wanted to “take it out kind of easy” in the start and make her move later in the race.
It worked out, as she finished more than 19 seconds ahead of the sixth-place finisher.
Lebanon senior Isabella Ayala came up with her best race of the season, taking ninth in 19:51. Still recovering from hip surgery last winter, she ran a season best of almost 67 seconds.
Wednesday’s race marked the first this fall that her hip didn’t hurt while running. She was just as thrilled to learn later on in the meet that her team had qualified for state. Several Warriors have ran with injuries this fall.
“It was so awesome. I think we were surprised because we’ve gone through a lot as a team together,” Ayala said. “We’re all excited to not be done yet and have another chance.”
Lebanon was 12 points ahead of fifth-place Silverton.
South Albany’s Katrina Clarke (22:29) was first across the line for the RedHawks in 37th.
BOYS
Crescent Valley didn’t have any front runners. The Raiders won because they had a tight group in the first one-third of the race field. Their first five finished within 19 seconds of each other.
“Running with the pack as a team always helps. We have a pack mentality, keep pushing each other,” said Pawlowski, a junior who in sixth (16:43) met his race goal of being near the top five and his season goal of breaking 17 minutes for the second straight race.
“It helps a lot. I always run better with my teammates. We’ve done the same thing in practice.”
Legend Lamer (10th, 16:56) and Blake Byer (11th, 16:57) were the next CV runners, with Reid Kerr (13th, 16:58) close behind.
Dallas had five runners in the top five, but the Raiders outscored the Dragons 30-53 when counting the last two runners for each team.
“Pawlowski, you can count on him,” Bushnell said. “He’s a big-race, end-of-season type of guy and has that race mindset where he’s saving something special.”
Silverton’s Haile Stutzman won the race in 15:51, pulling away over the last mile to beat runner-up Trevor Cross of Dallas by nearly 15 seconds.
South Albany’s Carson Austin (ninth, 16:53), Lebanon’s Jadon Roth (15th, 17:00), Corvallis’ Sage Bothwell (21st, 17:15) and West Albany’s Ethan Tyler (39th, 18:07) led their respective teams.