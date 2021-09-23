Prep cross-country: Crescent Valley squads top conference preview meet

The Crescent Valley High boys and girls cross-country teams both took first place on Wednesday at the Mid-Willamette Conference preview meet held at Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon.

Crescent Valley’s Kanoa Blake won the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 43.6 seconds. Teammates Blake Byer, third in 16:55.88, and Cade Byer, fourth in 16:56.65, also finished in the top five.

South Albany High’s Logan Parker was second in 16:48.26, and Spencer Middleton of Corvallis High was fifth with a time of 17:18.36.

Freshman Emily Wisniewski was one of three Crescent Valley girls who placed in the top five as she led the field with a time of 18:59.98. Ava McKee was third in 20:16.21 and Angela Martin was fifth in 20:57.12.

North Salem’s Isabel Swain, second in 19:35.42, and West Albany’s Megumi Ludlow, fourth in 20:27.96, rounded out the top five.

Corvallis placed a close second in the team race, finishing with 40 points to Crescent Valley’s 38. The Spartans had runners place sixth through tenth, led by Ava Betts (20:14.02).

Boys team scores: Crescent Valley 27, South Albany 41, Corvallis 76, Silverton 117, North Salem 140, Dallas 183, West Albany 199, Lebanon 200, Central 217.

Girls team scores: Crescent Valley 38, Corvallis 40, North Salem 103, Dallas 104, West Albany 120, Silverton 129.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0