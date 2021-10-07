Prep cross-country: Crescent Valley boys sweep top four places at league meet

Crescent Valley High claimed the first four places in the boys varsity cross-country event held Wednesday at Willamette Mission State Park.

Blake Byer placed first with a time of 16 minutes, 2.92 seconds at the four-team competition which also included Mid-Willamette Conference teams from Corvallis, Silverton and North Salem.

Cade Byer was second in 16:22.59 and Kanoe Blake was third in 16:32.77. Henry Coughlan placed fourth in 16:33.8 and Daniel Marshall rounded out the Raiders' scorers finishing 10th in 17:57.12.

Crescent Valley dominated the team score, with a mark of 20. Corvallis had a score of 43, Silverton 63 and North Salem 107.

The Spartans were led by Sam Hanson, who placed fifth with a time of 16:49.11. Spencer Middleton was sixth in 17:21.78.

Freshman Cole Fiegener was ninth in 17:51.94. Jasper Hitchman posted his best time of the season to place 11th in 17:59.05 and Joseph Parmigiani took 12th in 18:17.57.

Emily Wisniewski of Crescent Valley topped the girls field with a time of 18:20.51. Teammate Ava McKee was third in 19:26.58.