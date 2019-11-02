No matter how far he pulled ahead, Blake Byer knew the kick was coming.
Byer, a Crescent Valley High sophomore in the midst of a breakout cross-country season, was less than 50 meters from securing a district title Saturday. Minutes earlier, he had opened up a lead in front of Dallas junior Toby Rustin after battling back and forth with him all race.
In the end, a tenacious final effort from Rustin was the difference as he edged out Byer to capture the Mid-Willamette Conference title at Crystal Lake Sports Park.
“We were just pushing each other,” Byer said. "During the last 100, I thought I had the race. He’s notorious for his kick, I was watching out for that and was trying to make a gap so he couldn’t get to me. It is what it is and that’s what it came down to, but I’m proud of my race.”
The consolation prize was a good one, though. Byer’s finishing time of 15 minutes, 36.9 seconds was the sixth-fastest in 5A this season and the 16th-fastest for any runner in the state of Oregon.
“It hurts, but just have to keep going,” Byer said of keeping pace with with Rustin. “That’s what this sport is all about, not giving up. So with a mile to go, you just try to put the gas on and give it all you’ve got.”
Byer led an overpowering Crescent Valley team effort as the Raiders cruised to a team victory with 40 points, 25 better than runner-up Dallas. It is their fourth consecutive district title and has CV rolling into next week’s state meet with plenty of confidence.
"This is one of the best teams we've ever had at CV," Raiders coach Tyler Bushnell said. "You stack these times against school history and this team keeps up. They've improved all season just in terms of how competitive they are and the way they practice."
Byer, who finished 34th as a freshman at last year’s state meet, was followed by a strong pack of teammates Saturday. CV senior Logan Pawlowski placed third in 16:20, while Cade Byer, Blake Byer’s twin brother, took fifth in 16:27.80.
Reid Kerr (eighth, 16:51.70) and Jasper Pollock (22nd, 17:30.10) rounded out the top five for the Raiders.
Cade Byers missed much of the season with an injury, and his strong showing could be a huge boost for the Raiders next weekend as they attempt to chase down, Ashland, which has three of the fastest runners in the state.
“Cade, what an X-factor for us," Bushnell said. "He was cross-training like a madman for the first two thirds of the season and is now able to run free. Every meet is just this massive new season-best for him. I mean, he was just sweating it out on the stationary bike, now he's put a couple of races together and is back. He's a hungry kid."
Corvallis, which finished third with 69 points, also qualified for the state meet. The Spartans were led by Raymond Ingersoll, who took eighth place in 16:55.80.
Lebanon senior Alex Solberg took 10th in 17:01.1, while South Albany sophomore Logan Parker placed 11th in 17:06.1.