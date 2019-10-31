Madeline Nason hasn’t had much down time this fall.
The Corvallis High sophomore has spent two to three days a week, in the evenings and sometimes in the mornings as well, in the swimming pool.
That’s on top of her schoolwork and posting some of the top girls cross-country times in the state.
Spartans coach Mark Hulburt would like to see what she can do with a little less stress on her body.
“I finally had to tell her about 10 days ago, we were going to have to stop,” Hulburt said of Nason’s swimming. “We need to have her rested. We don’t know what she can do if she’s rested.”
He’ll get his chance Saturday at the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet at Crystal Lake Sports Park in south Corvallis.
Nason, third at state last year, runs with the Corvallis boys team during hard workouts. She has the fastest Mid-Willamette 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) time this season at 18 minutes, 12.5 seconds, which she ran Oct. 5 at the Harrier Classic in Albany’s Bryant Park. She followed that with an 18:15 two weeks later.
But she’ll be challenged by North Salem’s Abigail Swain and Crescent Valley’s Sunitha Black. It will be a stacked race, as the MWC has five of the top 10 5A girls times in the state.
The addition of three standout freshmen has pushed Corvallis into a co-favorite role at the district meet alongside North Salem. The Spartans also look to be in the running for a 5A state team title, with defending champion Hood River Valley joining that group.
Freshmen Ava Betts, Avery Nason (Madeline’s sister) and Ronja Soares are Corvallis’ 2-3-4 based on best times this fall. Sophomore Vivienne McFarland Price gives the Spartans five in the Mid-Willamette’s top 15.
“I knew we had girls coming in, but also we had girls that were already on the teams and they really started improving. It’s been kind of fun,” Hulburt said. “They just keep on pushing each other.”
The top four teams and first five individuals in each of Saturday’s two varsity races qualify for next week’s state meet at Lane Community College in Eugene. The varsity girls run first Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by the varsity boys.
Crescent Valley has the Mid-Willamette’s third-best girls team in a hypothetical meet using season-best times. West Albany is fourth followed by a big gap back to Silverton in fifth. West senior Annie Berry, 15th at state last year, will try to lead her team to a state berth.
Black, like Nason, has parlayed a strong 2018-19 school year into more strong performances this fall. A junior, Black was the district champion as a freshman in 2017.
Raiders coach Tyler Bushnell said staying healthy has been a big factor for Black, whose personal-best 18:21 in a conference meet last week. She’s been under 18:30 the past three races.
CV senior Sophie Fisher dealt with illness last spring and hasn’t been able to return to the form that put her among the state’s best in the spring and fall of 2018, including a 1,500 state title and a cross-country district crown followed by a fourth-place state finish.
But Bushnell said he’s been encouraged by Fisher’s performances the last three meets.
“Crescent Valley has a very good team,” Hulburt said. “Those girls have experience. They’re older, they have juniors and seniors, and they’ve been there before.”
Boys
Crescent Valley looks to be a heavy team favorite with the Raiders producing three of the Mid-Willamette’s top five times this fall from sophomore Blake Byer (second, 15:49), junior Keller Norland (third, 16:04) and senior Logan Pawlowski (fifth, 16:20). Junior Reid Kerr is also in the season’s top 10.
Bushnell said his athletes have pushed each other, leading to what Hulburt, a longtime coach, says is the best boys team he’s ever seen in the conference. CV has the second-best 5A team behind Ashland using season-best times.
Byer is expected to run up front with Dallas’ Toby Ruston, ninth at state last year. Byer was 34th. Byer’s personal-best 15:49, set at the Harrier Classic, is 58 seconds faster than his 2018 best time.
Corvallis will likely battle Dallas and Silverton for second. Corvallis and Dallas recently tied, with the Spartans winning the tiebreaker with a better sixth-place finisher. South Albany and Lebanon are not far behind based on season-best results.
Senior Raymond Ingersoll has Corvallis’ top time this year at 16:31. Lebanon senior Alex Solberg and South sophomore Logan Parker will chase individual state berths.