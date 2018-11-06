The Corvallis High boys soccer team is headed back to 5A state title game for the second straight season thanks to a 3-0 win over South Albany in semifinal action on Tuesday night at Spartan Stadium.
The matchup between the Spartans and RedHawks figured to be a competitive, back and forth affair that featured the talents of some of the top soccer players in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
South Albany claimed the lone regular season contest between the two by a score of 1-0 back in mid-October, but the Spartans had the last laugh between these two conference rivals on their home turf.
After a scoreless first half that featured plenty of shots on goal by both squads, the Spartans seized control in the second half by cracking the stout South defense with three goals.
Goal scorers for CHS were Liam Clark, Jonah Craig and Edgar Monroy. Monroy added two assists and Riley Mellinger another.
Corvallis (14-1-2) will face La Salle Prep at Hillsboro Stadium on Saturday while the RedHawks finish at 11-3-3.
Spartans’ coach Chad Foley, whose group has had the mantra of finishing the job this season after falling in the title game last year, was proud of the effort and determination that led his team back to Hillsboro.
“We needed to get to halftime to get used to this environment,” Foley said. “As a team we didn’t come out ready to go from a mentality standpoint. They let their emotions get the better of them. … But I was really really proud of the way they came out in the second half. We started to play the way we know how to play and when we do that, there’s really no team that can touch us.”
Senior captain Avery Whipple echoed Foley’s assessment, noting that the Spartans didn’t come out with enough focus. But a halftime speech from Foley woke them up and kick-started their second-half surge.
“The first half was all emotion,” Whipple said. “They beat us before and know what it takes to beat us and so they were putting the effort in and we were matching it but we weren’t playing our game. Coach yelled at us a little bit at halftime and we were able to settle it down and play our game.”
RedHawks coach Tony Vandermeer was proud of his team's effort in battling and competing until the final minute.
“(Corvallis) was able to pick up their speed and physicality in the second half and the difference in the game is that they wore us out,” Vandermeer said. “I was super proud of the effort that our kids gave tonight. Our kids never gave up and this is a group that cares a lot about one another and they showed it tonight.”
After coming up just short in their quest for a state championship a season ago, the Spartans are now within reach of redemption as they’ve battled all season for another opportunity to hoist the trophy.
“I’m incredibly confident in our chances,” Foley said of the upcoming match with No. 1 seed La Salle. “We’ve got as good a shot as anybody and we have a ton of talent and heart in our group.”
Added Roman Gabriel: “We’ve accomplished our goals for this season, and now we want to go take state. We know we missed an opportunity last year and it’s our main goal to bring back the trophy. It’s what we’ve all been working for the past couple seasons and it’s our last chance.”