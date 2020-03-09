Prep boys basketball: West Albany heads into 5A state playoffs with plenty of confidence

Entering last weekend, it had been nearly a month since the West Albany High boys basketball team had played a game that was decided by single digits.

Winners of eight straight, the No. 5 Bulldogs have found their stride late in the season and have lost just one game since December. But on Saturday, they got a gut-check in the first round of the state playoffs from a scrappy Springfield team that pushed them to the final possession.

West escaped with a hard-fought 52-49 win, and coach Derek Duman believes the victory signifies how his team has grown throughout the year.

“We haven’t been in a lot of situations like that,” Duman said. “So for me, it was really fun to see us do that and now head into the state tournament, where every game is going to be like that. To see us hold our composure and trust what we do. … That was really good.”

Now, a West squad that is stocked with talented juniors will face its toughest test of the season. The Bulldogs take on No. 4 Wilsonville (21-5) Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. in the 5A state quarterfinals at Gill Coliseum.