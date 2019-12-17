Prep boys basketball: Spartans pull away to beat Warriors in conference opener

Corvallis High will be leaning on depth and experience as it looks to climb the ladder in Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball this winter.
The Spartans showed no lack of the former Tuesday night as they opened league play with an 85-60 home win against Lebanon.
CHS (2-0) overcame a hot-shooting start by the Warriors (2-1) and dominated the middle two quarters, outscoring the visitors 44-22 in those two frames.
“We can sub guys in, sub guys out and the energy doesn’t drop,” said Spartans senior center Jasper Reinalda. “I really love seeing that. I know when guys get subbed in we just keep going.”
Reinalda had a game-high 17 points. Six teammates scored six points or more, led by Curtis Kuhlman’s 14 with four 3-pointers, Daren O’Hagan’s nine and eight apiece from Calvin Cahill and Ireland McFadden.
Aaron Crowell had 16 points and Cole Weber 14 for Lebanon.
Lebanon got 3-pointers from Gideon Osborne, Cole Weber and Aaron Crowell to hold the lead through the game’s first five minutes. Sebbie Law’s layin in the closing second got Corvallis back to even for the second time.
The Warriors took their final lead at 21-19 when Osborne found Jack Haley for a layin.
The 7-foot-3 Reinalda scored the next two baskets on a short jumper and a dunk off a Cahill lob. That started an 11-0 Spartans run that became 16-2 as Kuhlman closed the half with his first long ball of the contest.
The Warriors were 0 for 7 at the free-throw line in the quarter, including a miss on the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity. They finished 12 of 28 for the game to 8 of 12 for the Spartans.
You have free articles remaining.
The teams traded baskets for the first two-plus minutes of the third period before Corvallis used a 12-2 stretch to go ahead 57-35 and cruised from there.
“First quarter, they stuck to the game plan, they executed well. We got the shots we wanted. Second quarter, we got stagnant on offense a little bit,” said Lebanon coach Casey VandenBos. “Credit Corvallis, they punched us in the mouth, and we responded but not the way we needed to.”
Corvallis coach Ross Duerfeldt saw his team execute better after the opening period then show its depth in the next two. The Spartans had eight different players score in each of the second and third quarters.
Duerfeldt said his players have accepted the idea of playing hard for a few minutes and then going to the bench to keep fresh bodies on the floor.
“We talk about it all the time with our guys, we can go 10, 11, 12 deep and there’s really no drop off,” he said. “Across the board, our guys go out and sell out.”
Corvallis made seven 3s in all, led by Kuhlman’s four. Cahill added two and Justin Misfeldt. Lebanon made six, with two apiece from Crowell and Weber and one each by Zach Birchem and Osborne.
The teams return to nonconference games then resume the Mid-Willamette schedule in January.
Corvallis in the early stages of playing nine games in 13 days. The Spartans have six returners from a team that went 12-11 overall and 11-5 in conference play last year.
“I’m pleased where we are but there are definitely some things we’ve got to fix,” Duerfeldt said. “We’ll fix them one game at a time.”
Lebanon also has six players back as it tries to build on a 3-19, 0-16 record in 2018-19.
“We have a good foundation. Like I told the boys when we beat Hood River and The Dalles, it’s a good start but it’s just a start,” VandenBos said.
“Where we’re at, we expect to beat those teams. The next step is league, teams like Corvallis, if you want to find yourself in a play-in game you’re going to have to compete in these games. We competed, but I would say we didn’t execute very well.”