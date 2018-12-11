LEBANON — Corvallis High had an answer for every run Lebanon threw at the Spartans on Tuesday night.
The final response came at the free-throw line, where Corvallis got on a hot streak to put the game away.
The Spartans made 11 straight foul shots and 15 of 18 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 67-55 win in the Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball opener for both teams.
“We all have confidence in each other, and everyone believes in each other for the system to work,” said Corvallis senior wing Roman Gabriel.
Daylon Shoyo was a one-man show for Lebanon (2-2) early in the fourth quarter as the Warriors chipped away at what had been a 15-point deficit late in the third.
The senior guard scored seven straight points in a 10-second span on two 3-pointers — he was fouled on one and converted a four-point play — to help the home team get within four.
Corvallis (1-1) missed the second of two consecutive 1-and-1 bonus foul shot opportunities before making hay at the line.
Isaac Gabriel made two straight, Roman Gabriel two more and Isaac Gabriel another two, all in less than a minute, to stretch the Spartans’ advantage back to 10 with 4:30 remaining.
The Warriors later got it back to seven when Shoyo made three free throws after getting fouled on a deep ball.
Corvallis’ Sebbie Law hit two foul shots and Isaac Gabriel two more to make it 63-52. Lebanon got no closer than nine from there.
Law hit three of four at the line in the final minute to help the Spartans get to 23 of 33 for the game, improving on an 11-of-19 effort in the season-opening loss to Roseburg four days earlier.
Corvallis coach Ross Duerfeldt said the strong finish shooting free throws was good to see.
“Particularly since we didn’t shoot well in the first game,” he said. “Obviously not a fantastic percentage, but that was better than where we were.”
Lebanon coach Casey VandenBos, returning to his alma mater to be head coach after a year at Central Linn, had no problem with his team’s effort.
The Warriors just couldn’t hit enough shots with the Spartans connecting so well at the foul line.
“They come down and hit 11 free throws,” VandenBos said. “That’s just hard to play that type of basketball, where we’re coming down and trying to get buckets and we’re working hard and they’re making all their free throws.”
Shoyo had a game-high 21 points, with five total 3-pointers. Teammates Zachary Birchem and Colton Shepard added nine points apiece, Cole Weber eight and Kyle Haley six.
Jasper Reinalda, the Spartans’ 7-foot-3 junior center, had a team-high 13 points. Isaac Gabriel had 12, Calvin Cahill and Max Johnson nine each, Law 7 and Roman Gabriel six.
Corvallis extended an early 14-6 lead to 21-12 on a Cahill transition basket.
A Reinalda dunk and two free throws followed by two Ethan Hester free throws pushed the advantage to 15 midway through the second period.
Lebanon came back in a hurry, as a Shoyo 3 and a Birchem fast-break basket closed the gap to four.
Corvallis led by seven at halftime and quickly by 11 after four straight Roman Gabriel foul shots.
The teams traded baskets for several minutes in the third before the Spartans went on a 9-0 run. A Cahill conventional three-point play with 31 seconds left in the period put the visitors up 15 again.
“They kept their composure tonight, which was good to see,” Duerfeldt said of his team. “They didn’t panic. I just wish we didn’t have to worry about that, because they shouldn’t be panicking to begin with.”
Lebanon committed 19 turnovers and Corvallis 17 in a fast-paced game with high-pressure defense on both ends.
VandenBos said that was a few too many, but he remembered he has many on his roster playing their first season of varsity basketball.
“The more experience we get with that type of pressure, the more we play in that environment, the better it will get,” the coach said.
The teams continue Mid-Willamette play Friday, with the Spartans hosting North Salem and the Warriors going to Dallas.