Prep boys basketball: Spartans get back to business to top Raiders

Crescent Valley cut what had been a double-digit Corvallis lead earlier in the second half to five in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, and Spartans coach Ross Duerfeldt took a timeout to tell his team to get back to what got them the big advantage.
Corvallis found what it had lost and got a win down the homestretch of the regular season.
The Spartans held off the Raiders’ late rally Tuesday night to pull out a 51-45 home win in Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball.
“We took that timeout to say we’ve just got to settle down and execute down here” on the offensive end “and keep attacking the way we were in the first half, and then we’ve just got to get stops,” Duerfeldt said.
Corvallis (12-7, 7-4) did that even after Crescent Valley (9-10, 5-6) answered Jasper Reinalda’s dunk and and-one free throw with Noah Dewey’s 3-pointer with 4:20 left to keep the Spartans lead at five.
Earlier in the period in a two-minute stretch of scoreless play, the Raiders had a chance to close the gap but just couldn’t.
“That’s honestly been an issue for us all year long. We struggle to get baskets against good defense,” said CV coach Mike Stair, who eventually got the defensive effort out of his team that he wanted after Corvallis took a 14-point lead midway through the third quarter. “We can create and get opportunities every now and then. But if can’t create turnovers on the defensive end, we struggle to score in the halfcourt stuff.”
Azel Bumpus made a free throw with 2:29 left to push the CHS lead to five. After teammate Spencer Vingelen missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity, Bumpus picked off a pass and raced for a layup to make it a seven-point game with 1:01 remaining.
CV got no closer than five from there. Vingelen, who had a team-high nine points, made three of four foul shots in the final 30 seconds to ice the game.
You have free articles remaining.
The Raiders got just four points in the last 3:20.
“We hustled really hard, we played hard the whole game,” said Bumpus, who had five points. “Bennett Davis had so many hustle plays that propelled us and gave everybody energy. He was the star of the night for us. Everybody played well though.”
Duerfeldt said his team defensively “did what we expect to do,” crediting the 7-foot-3 Reinalda for controlling the key and his guards for responding to aggressive moves to the basket by Crescent Valley’s ball handlers.
Curtis Kuhlman, Ireland McFadden and Daren O’Hagan added six points apiece and Reinalda five for the Spartans, who avenged a 43-41 road loss to the Raiders last month.
Justin Hamilton had 15 points, Dewey 12 (with three 3-pointers) and Chase Beardsley 10 for the Raiders.
Both teams have five games left in the regular season. They’re in the hunt for one of the Mid-Willamette’s four 5A state playoff berths. That number could be five based on the final OSAA rankings.
“It’s solid. You’ve got to show up every single night,” Duerfeldt said.
Corvallis jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the first quarter behind layups from Davis, Ethan Hester and Sebbie Law.
The Spartans led by seven three different times before the Raiders got their own run.
A Hamilton 3-pointer started a 7-2 run. Beardsley scored inside and Hamilton cleaned up a teammate’s miss to pull CV within 20-18.
The teams traded scores in the final three minutes of the half before Kuhlman hit a 3-pointer, his second of the quarter, at the buzzer off an inbounds play to help Corvallis take a 27-21 lead to halftime.