Prep boys basketball: RedHawks pull away to get to 3-0

Learning a new offensive system under a new coach but a familiar face hasn’t kept the South Albany High boys basketball team from continuing to win games early in the season.
The RedHawks pulled away in the second quarter behind Ayden Foster then held off Ridgeview after halftime with Isaiah Gilliam leading the way in a 63-47 win at Linn-Benton Community College.
Foster scored 10 of his 12 in the second period while Gilliam got 14 of his team-high 18 in the first 10-plus minutes of the second half for South (3-0), which pressured the Ravens (0-4) into 23 turnovers.
“I’m asking these guys to do a lot right now offensively that they’re not used to doing,” said RedHawks coach Tim Matuszak, an assistant under previous head coach Justin Smith the past four seasons.
South is now running a motion-based system, where before the offense led to players creating a lot for themselves. The RedHawks spent a 28-game summer schedule learning a new way.
“They’re doing a good job with it,” Matuszak said. “I can see at times, like in the second quarter, a few minutes of where we’re going a little bit too fast, trying to run it a little bit too quick. But they’re fine for the most part. I’m happy. It’s early.”
Foster provided a spark, scoring eight points in less than two minutes as part of a 14-0 run that Foster later capped with a conventional three-point play for a 23-9 lead midway through the second quarter.
Down 12 at halftime, Ridgeview hung around until Gilliam got going offensively with some aggressive moves to the basket and plays around the hoop.
The junior wing finished off a 10-point third period with a short jumper just before the buzzer as he got the ball down the court in a hurry and answered a Ridgeview free throw to push the South lead to 46-34.
Gilliam opened the fourth with a steal and an assist to Kenyon McGlothan then hit consecutive layins. McGlothan followed with his own three-point play to essentially put the game away with the RedHawks up 21 with 5:21 left.
“Sometimes we need a leader, to keep us pushing,” Gilliam said of his second-half efforts.
Added Matuszak: "That Isaiah right there is regular Isaiah. Anytime we can get him attacking downhill at the basket we’ll be in better shape. Tonight was kind of exciting to watch him take over and just how explosive he can be. It’s what we’re expecting out of him.”
McGlothan had nine points, while Evan Benson and Kaleo Sugioka added six apiece for the RedHawks, who were playing for the first time since a Tuesday night fire filled South’s main gym and neighboring areas of the campus with smoke.
The RedHawks open Mid-Willamette Conference play Tuesday at Dallas. They then have four more nonconference games over the holidays before returning to the conference schedule Jan. 10 hosting Silverton.
South’s next scheduled home game, which will also be played at Linn-Benton, is Dec. 28 against Sweet Home. The South Albany girls basketball team will play its next home game, Jan. 3 versus Hood River Valley, at Linn-Benton.
After those contests, it’s still uncertain if the RedHawks basketball programs will return to their home gym or continue playing at other sites.
The South Albany boys reached the 5A state tournament for the first time ever in 2017 then did it again in 2018.
The RedHawks return seven players from a team that was 17-7 overall last year and 9-7 in Mid-Willamette play to tie Central, Crescent Valley and West Albany for third in the conference. But the RedHawks lost the tiebreakers for the MWC’s third and fourth spots and missed out on the 5A state playoffs despite their No. 11 OSAA power ranking, which was second-best in the conference.
The RedHawks are opening their season with four straight Intermountain Conference opponents. They defeated Hood River Valley (52-47) and The Dalles (63-49) at home and will travel Saturday to Crook County in Prineville.