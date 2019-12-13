Prep boys basketball: RedHawks pull away to get to 3-0

Down 12 at halftime, Ridgeview hung around until Gilliam got going offensively with some aggressive moves to the basket and plays around the hoop.

The junior wing finished off a 10-point third period with a short jumper just before the buzzer as he got the ball down the court in a hurry and answered a Ridgeview free throw to push the South lead to 46-34.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gilliam opened the fourth with a steal and an assist to Kenyon McGlothan then hit consecutive layins. McGlothan followed with his own three-point play to essentially put the game away with the RedHawks up 21 with 5:21 left.

“Sometimes we need a leader, to keep us pushing,” Gilliam said of his second-half efforts.

Added Matuszak: "That Isaiah right there is regular Isaiah. Anytime we can get him attacking downhill at the basket we’ll be in better shape. Tonight was kind of exciting to watch him take over and just how explosive he can be. It’s what we’re expecting out of him.”

McGlothan had nine points, while Evan Benson and Kaleo Sugioka added six apiece for the RedHawks, who were playing for the first time since a Tuesday night fire filled South’s main gym and neighboring areas of the campus with smoke.