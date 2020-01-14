Prep boys basketball: Philomath slips past Sweet Home

PHILOMATH — The Philomath High boys basketball team knows exactly what to expect when it faces Sweet Home.
Pressure, pressure and more pressure.
The Huskies are notorious for unleashing an intense full-court press and trapping immediately after rebounds. For much of Tuesday night, that ceaseless pressure threatened to derail the No. 3-ranked Warriors.
“They bring a lot of energy and intensity and you have to match it,” Philomath coach Blake Ecker said. “Otherwise you’re going to be in trouble, because they’re flying all over the court.”
Despite some untimely late-game turnovers, the Warriors battled through for a 57-50 win over the No. 8 Huskies and improved to 9-2 on the season. That victory, combined with Philomath’s hard-fought win at Stayton last Friday, will provide a bit of breathing room in the ultra-competitive Oregon West Conference.
Entering Tuesday, five teams from the conference sat inside the top 13 of the OSAA power rankings. Now, only Philomath and No. 4 Woodburn remain undefeated in league play.
“Every game is a big game in conference for us,” Ecker said. “On the road at Stayton was a huge win and then holding court is a big deal in this league.”
The Huskies (9-4, 0-2) got off to a fast start Tuesday but ultimately had trouble keeping Philomath’s guards away from the rim as the game went on. The Warriors boast a lineup that features five players who stand 6-foot-1 or taller and that length eventually caused problems for Sweet Home on the offensive end.
“We played hard, we just didn’t play very hard tonight,” Sweet Home coach Drew Emmert said. “We didn’t play very well against their 1-3-1 — which we prepped for, but obviously not well enough. Our league is tough. You have to play great every night and we didn’t do it tonight.”
Ben Reams led the way for the Warriors with 16 points and Dylan Edwards added 11. For Sweet Home, Hunter Coulter scored 17 and Casey Tow had 16.
In a hectic first half that featured 10 lead changes, the Huskies put their defensive intensity on display right away and forced a cluster of turnovers to put the Warriors in an early hole.
“We needed to be smart — that was the real plan we needed to follow,” Reams said. “As you could see in the first half, we didn’t really do that. We just needed to get a hold of things and get the ball up the floor.”
But near the end of the first quarter, Philomath made a 15-8 Sweet Home lead disappear in a matter of 25 seconds. Michael Lundy converted a fast break layup through contact and drained the ensuing free throw, and Reams buried a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the Sweet Home lead to one.
Just 10 seconds into the second quarter, Reams slashed to the hoop and finished a tough layup to give the Warriors back the lead and give them some stability on the offensive end.
“We got together and were like, ‘Alright, we just need to calm down and play our game,’” Reams said. “That’s exactly what we did from there.”
The two teams continued to trade blows throughout the second half. Philomath took a 40-32 lead midway through the third quarter on a corner 3 from Edwards. But the Huskies soon trimmed that lead to four after Aiden Tyler picked off a pass in the backcourt and converted an and-one play.
“I’m always proud of our effort, we play hard,” Emmert said. “We never get outplayed. We just have to play a little smarter.”
The Warriors kept Sweet Home at arms length for the majority of the fourth quarter, though. The closest the Huskies got to pulling even was when Coulter spun to the hoop and finished a smooth layup to make it 55-50 with 1:02 to go.
The Warriors will now turn their attention to Friday’s 7 p.m. home matchup at No. 11 Central, while the Huskies will prepare to face Stayton on the road at 7 p.m.