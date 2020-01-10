Prep boys basketball: One half not enough for RedHawks in loss to Silverton

South Albany High spent the first 16 minutes Friday night showing that it could compete and go to halftime even with a team like Silverton, a state power and the Mid-Willamette Conference champion the past two years.

But in a few ticks more than minutes later, the eighth-ranked RedHawks were playing catch-up in a big way.

The No. 4 Foxes’ 15-2 run to start the second half provided the cushion they needed to pull away for a 71-48 win at Linn-Benton Community College.

RedHawks coach Tim Matuszak said he and his team had been looking forward to the game since the start of the season.

“I think that’s what you saw in the first half, that energy, that we were ready for tonight,” he said. “We knew getting to where we want to be, it’s going to take four quarters. We’re just not there yet.”

After the teams traded layups coming out of the half, Silverton (10-1, 2-0) reeled off 13 straight points, going ahead 48-35 on Evan Cote’s driving score with 4:57 still left in the third.

“I saw that our energy was kind of lost a little bit. That was a problem on our end,” South senior guard Kenyon McGlothan said.