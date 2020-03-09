Prep boys basketball: Five area players named to all-Mid-Willamette first team

  • Updated
Isaiah Gilliam

South Albany guard Isaiah Gilliam was one of five area players named to the all-Mid-Willamette Conference first team.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Five area players were named to the Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball all-league first team, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

West Albany’s TJ Zimmermann and Luke Killinger, South Albany’s Isaiah Gilliam, Corvallis’ Jasper Reinalda and Crescent Valley’s Noah Dewey all made the first team.

Undefeated conference champion Silverton swept individual honors with David Gonzales as player of the year and Jamie McCarty as coach of the year.

Second-team selections included South’s Ayden Foster, West’s Justin Henderson and Koby Ruiz and CV’s Justin Hamilton.

Mid-Willamette teams

Player of the year: David Gonzales, Silverton

Coach of the year: Jamie McCarty, Silverton

First team

David Gonzales, sr., guard; TJ Zimmermann, jr, post, West Albany; Isaiah Gilliam, jr., guard, South Albany; Jasper Reinalda, sr., post, Corvallis; Grant Dunn, sr., post, Silverton; Luke Killinger, jr., guard, West Albany; Noah Dewey, so., wing, Crescent Valley; Owen Cote, sr., post, Silverton

Second team

Jordan McCarty, so., guard, Silverton; Ayden Foster, sr., post, South Albany; Ashton Foster, so., guard, Dallas; Justin Henderson, jr., post, West Albany; Spencer Dorsey-Duquesne, sr., guard, North Salem; Justin Hamilton, jr., post, Crescent Valley; Koby Ruiz, jr., guard, West Albany

Honorable mention

Kyle Haley, sr, post, Lebanon; Cole Weber, jr., guard, Lebanon; Nathan Brown, sr., post, Silverton; Ireland McFadden, sr., wing, Corvallis; Brooks Ferguson, so., post, Central; Kenyon McGlothan, sr., guard, South Albany; Jon Breyman, so., guard, Central; Adrien Barba, so, guard, Central; Michael Young, fr, wing, Central; Arbey Mercado, sr., guard, South Albany; Evan Benson, jr., guard, South Albany; Austin Stanaway, sr., guard, West Albany; Jake Leibelt, so., wing, Crescent Valley; Wes Raab, sr., guard, Crescent Valley; Azel Bumpus, sr., guard, Corvallis; Spencer Vingelen, sr., wing, Corvallis; Lucas Roth, jr., wing, Silverton; Trysten Wertz, sr., wing, Silverton; Xavier Bonogofski, jr., post, Dallas; Tyler Crawford, jr., guard, Dallas; Michael Endicott, sr., guard, North Salem; Dalton (DJ) Ayers, so., wing, North Salem

