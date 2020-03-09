Prep boys basketball: Five area players named to all-Mid-Willamette first team

Five area players were named to the Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball all-league first team, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

West Albany’s TJ Zimmermann and Luke Killinger, South Albany’s Isaiah Gilliam, Corvallis’ Jasper Reinalda and Crescent Valley’s Noah Dewey all made the first team.

Undefeated conference champion Silverton swept individual honors with David Gonzales as player of the year and Jamie McCarty as coach of the year.

Second-team selections included South’s Ayden Foster, West’s Justin Henderson and Koby Ruiz and CV’s Justin Hamilton.

