Prep boys basketball: Fast start carries Bulldogs to win against Spartans

“We just came out with no energy to start the game,” CHS coach Ross Duerfeldt said, noting the 7-0 hole and giving up two offensive rebounds in the game’s first 15 seconds.

“We said they were going to crash the o-boards, and they certainly crashed the o-boards. We said they were going to play through their big guys, which they did. We didn’t execute our defensive game plan as well as they executed their offensive game plan.”

West also got 11 points from Luke Killinger, who had seven in the first half

The Bulldogs held off rival South Albany on Tuesday and got another win Friday to put just three games between them and another matchup with Silverton, this time at home on Feb. 4. That stretch starts next Tuesday at home against North Salem.

“It was a big week for us,” Duman said. “I knew that if we could get two (wins) and kind of give us that foot forward early, I think that’s going to help us into the second half and when we see (the Foxes) again it will give us the confidence we need.”

Silverton won the first time around, 54-50 at home in the Dec. 16 league opener. Duman said his team knew it could play with the Foxes heading into the contest.

“But it’s one thing to think it, it’s another thing to see it,” the coach said. “We were one or two possessions away from winning that basketball game and I think our kids saw that.”

