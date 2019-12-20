Prep boys basketball: Dewey's hot shooting leads Raiders in win

Quick and accurate ball movement led to frequent open shots around the basket and from outside Friday night.
Noah Dewey was often the recipient of that passing, and he didn’t disappoint.
The sophomore point guard hit seven 3-pointers on nine attempts and scored 26 points in all to lead the Raiders to a 63-37 home win against The Dalles in a nonconference boys basketball game.
Dewey made four 3s in the second quarter as CV (5-2) broke open a close game to lead 40-16 at halftime.
“In practice we’ve been working on that a lot, just moving the ball and trying to get open men,” said Dewey, a first-year starter who played primarily on junior varsity last winter. “It felt good, and when we reversed the ball multiple times we were getting open shots.”
The Raiders made 10 deep balls total, with two from Izaiah Alatorre and another from Chase Beardsley. Justin Hamilton added 12 points and Jake Leibelt eight.
Spencer Taylor had 11 for The Dalles (2-6), which defeated visiting CV by two last season.
Alatorre’s first 3-pointer was launched from the corner on an extra pass around the perimeter that found him with an open look. That came in the second period after Dewey had already made three shots from beyond the arc.
“Mentally I think that was a huge life for our team. Chase Beardsley had a good look as well,” Raiders coach Mike Stair said. “Pretty unselfish. If you’re going to have a guy filling it up like that, you need to have other guys playing those roles and making those extra passes as well as making those shots.”
CV won its third straight game, including Tuesday’s 62-51 home victory against North Salem in the Mid-Willamette Conference opener. The Raiders play two games next week at the Philomath tournament, starting with a matchup against the home team Dec. 27, before returning to league play Jan. 7 at West Albany.
Friday, Dewey opened the game with a 3-pointer and scored seven of his team’s first nine points for a 9-0 lead. But the Riverhawks hung around, trailing 15-9 going to the second quarter.
The Raiders used some pressure defense to force six turnovers by the visitors, and their passing helped get Dewey and others room to shoot.
Dewey hit his second 3 of the game then found Hamilton off an inbounds play for two more. Dewey added another from deep and Leibelt scored off an offensive rebound before Alatorre’s big shot made it 31-16.
CV scored the final 14 points of the half, with Hamilton hitting two free throws, the junior forward scoring on an Alatorre assist, Dewey connecting on his next 3-pointer and Dewey getting the ball to Hamilton for another score to close it out.
The Raiders had turnover troubles of their own in the second with seven of their 14 for the game. But an otherwise efficient offense made up for it. The Dalles had 17 total turnovers.
Stair saw his team have a slow start to the season offensively, but that has changed in the last two weeks.
“When somebody gets going like Noah did tonight, it makes offense look really easy. I think we’re doing a better job of moving the basketball. I think we’re distributing better,” the coach said, adding that the team’s posts are improving in making themselves a presence inside and in screening.
Stair expects Dewey will be well scouted when the Raiders return to the Mid-Willamette, which he says will put a continued importance on the roles of the team’s big men as well as on the team’s other guards to hit shots.
Dewey said he feels good about the individual progress he’s made.
“I still need to work on one-on-one defense, working on my game and getting in the gym more,” he noted.
Stair said a lot is being asked of the 6-foot-4 Dewey.
“But he’s a sponge,” the coach said. “He really takes to heart what we try to say to him. I think as well as any sophomore can he really tries to apply whatever the coaching is, and he really works not to repeat his mistakes.”